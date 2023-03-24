Arrowheadlines: Financials a blocker in a potential trade for DeAndre Hopkins

The latest

Marquee additions: Jawaan Taylor (OT), Charles Omenihu (DE) Marquee subtractions: Orlando Brown Jr. (OT), Frank Clark (DE), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR) Did the Chiefs hit their free agency goals? Not completely. The Chiefs wanted to re-sign Smith-Schuster, whose departure in free agency to the Patriots leaves a hole in their receiving group that they have yet to fill. In Taylor and Omenihu, they added younger replacements for Brown and Clark. One thing we heard: While the Chiefs aren’t necessarily done in free agency, they are looking toward the draft, where they have 10 picks and feel good about their ability to get good players. They Chiefs have found several productive players in later rounds in recent years. Biggest remaining roster hole: The Chiefs lost Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, so they have work to do at wide receiver. They have a start on next year’s group with Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, but there’s plenty of room for a veteran or a draft pick to come in and claim playing time. — Adam Teicher

Chiefs are reportedly out of the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes - Home | A to Z Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs could use some wide receiver help after the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, but don’t expect them to land Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Hopkins’ price tag is an obstacle for the Chiefs and they aren’t expected to be among the final bidders. The Chiefs’ receiver cupboard isn’t completely bare, by any means. You can do a lot worse than the top trio of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. Undrafted free agent Justyn Ross will also be in the mix after suffering a season-ending injury during last year’s offseason.

#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2023

2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham Jr. and more | NFL.com

D.J. Chark I chose Kansas City as the best fit for Chark ahead of free agency, and I’m sticking with it after a week and a half of player movement. The Chiefs have room to add a veteran receiver, especially after JuJu Smith-Schuster left for New England, and they could use an experienced player like Chark to add a threat downfield. Despite only being 26 years old, Chark shouldn’t cost too much, given the current state of an underwhelming receiver market. Plus, sometimes it’s easy to leave a few dollars on the table to play for the defending champs.

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Panthers pick C.J. Stroud at No. 1; Vikings take Will Levis | NFL.com

Jalin Hyatt Tennessee · WR · Junior A breakout season in 2022 earned him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top WR. With plenty of speed to rip the top off a defense, Hyatt allows Kansas City to put the long ball back in the game plan.

Chiefs Rumors: Insider Urges KC to Sign Teddy Bridgewater | Heavy.com

“According to multiple league sources, the Chiefs are interested in adding a veteran quarterback, someone who will compete with Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun for the backup role during training camp and the preseason,” Taylor wrote. Taylor went on to suggest the best option available for Kansas City on the free agent market to fill its QB2 role: Teddy Bridgewater. “The best backup option left in free agency appears to be Bridgewater, who has posted a 90.5 passer rating in his eight-year career,” Taylor continued. “He also offers more mobility than Chad Henne, the 15-year veteran who, at age 37, announced his retirement just hours after the Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.”

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs taken with first four picks; Cardinals trade a top-five pick twice, nab Jalen Carter | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dawand Jones OT OHIO STATE • SR • 6’8” / 374 LBS After signing Jawaan Taylor in free agency, Kansas City is expected to move him to the left side to replace Orlando Brown Jr. The loss of Andrew Wylie still leaves a void on the right side that could theoretically be filled by Darian Kinnard or Lucas Niang. In this scenario, they select Dawand Jones to literally anchor that side of the line.

NFL Competition Committee Proposes Rule Changes for Fair Catches, Touchbacks, More | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, among the new proposals are potential changes to fair catches and touchbacks, both of which would result in receiving teams starting from the 25-yard line:

The NFL competition committee has presented eight rules changes proposals, including one that would put the ball in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff and safety kick) behind the receiving team’s 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/ukJeDBLn1A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Under the current rules, touchbacks on kickoffs already result in teams starting at the 25, but touchbacks on punt returns result in the ball being placed at the 20-yard line. Touchbacks on punt returns aren’t very common, as the league-high last season was 10 by Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda. There were also three punters who punted in all 17 games who recorded just 1 touchback all year: Ryan Wright of the Minnesota Vikings, Pat O’Donnell of the Green Bay Packers and AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL memo - Non-agent might be contacting teams for Lamar Jackson | ESPN

Under league rules, teams can speak only with Jackson because he doesn’t have an agent. According to the memo obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFLPA informed the league that Ken Francis, who is not a certified agent with the players’ union, might be contacting teams regarding Jackson. The memo, which was distributed to all 32 teams, read: “As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.” Francis told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that he has not contacted teams on Jackson’s behalf. “I don’t speak for Lamar,” Francis said.

Chiefs NFL Draft Prospects 2023: Pittsburgh defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre

What is a top-30 visit? Though the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are simply allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities. The Chiefs have often preferred to use visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents — whom they have more control over selecting than the draft’s top players. Cornerbacks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson — who helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl as rookies — visited Kansas City on top-30 visits before the 2022 Draft. Let’s find out why the Chiefs might be interested in Alexandre. Background Despite only two years of experience as a football player by the time he graduated high school, Alexandre still earned three stars as a recruit and committed to Pittsburgh. His background as a basketball player provided him with a foundation of athleticism. In his redshirt-sophomore season, Alexandre was trusted to start, leading to four seasons of impactful play along the Panthers’ defensive front. Over his career, he racked up 16.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, and seven passes defensed. He earned an honorable mention All-ACC two years but was a three-time selection for the All-ACC Academic Football Team.

No pass is safe from our new safety @M__Edwards7 pic.twitter.com/10AoQ6YCaa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2023

