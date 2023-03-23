Arrowheadlines: The ‘Legion of Zoom’ is no more

The latest

The legion of zoom is no more — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 22, 2023

9. Bengals sign OT Orlando Brown Jr. It turns out the Chiefs weren’t the only team hesitant to make Brown a top-of-the-market left tackle. After reportedly seeking well over $20M per year on a long-term deal, the Pro Bowl blocker managed “just” $16M per year on his four-year deal with the Bengals. But both sides should be elated: Cincinnati is upgrading from Jonah Williams on Joe Burrow’s blind side without breaking the bank at a premium spot, and Brown is going from one title contender to another in the AFC.

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge Possible deal: Two years, $19 million with the Chiefs. Kansas City is transitioning along the D-line. Frank Clark was released, Carlos Dunlap is a free agent and Chris Jones is entering the final year of his deal. George Karlaftis, a first-rounder in 2022, is going to play a bigger role — and the team added Charles Omenihu in free agency — but it could add at least one more pass-rusher to its rotation. Ngakoue’s consistency could appeal to a Kansas City team that didn’t always get that sort of reliability from Clark before the postseason.

Jones will compete with other NFL superstars alongside Sport Fishing Championship’s leading anglers in “The Catch” saltwater fishing tournament on CBS live from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, April 15. Together the players will compete to raise awareness for Sport Fishing Championship’s ocean-based “community champions.” The competition will also benefit the Coast Guard Foundation. Here’s a look at the other NFL stars set to compete in the tournament. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Eagles WR A.J. Brown Chargers QB Justin Herbert Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Patriots OLB Matthew Judon Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

31. Kansas City Chiefs – OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma He primarily served as the Sooners’ left tackle the past three seasons, though did log time on the right side in 2022. Regardless, Harrison would be a boon to the Super Bowl champs, who parted with last season’s starting tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie. Harrison’s experience on the blind side would also allow newly signed Jawaan Taylor to remain at his more familiar right tackle post.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Under coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will always covet speedy receivers like Hyatt. Some draft analysts have compared him to DeSean Jackson. Well, we know Reid was able to successfully develop Jackson after the Eagles drafted him in 2008. The Chiefs could definitely use another high-quality receiver to add alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Hyatt’s ability to be a deep threat should also be accentuated by Patrick Mahomes. — Nate Taylor

The free agent was diagnosed following a physical conducted by the New Orleans Saints’ medical staff. Moreau visited with the Saints in New Orleans and also visited the Cincinnati Bengals last week as part of the free agency process. “Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me and I will continue to seek their guidance.” He added: “That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

The Jags agreed to terms with running back D’Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, per a source informed of the deal. ESPN first reported the news. Johnson is an intriguing addition to the Jacksonville backfield. The 208-pound back is a bruiser with burst in the second level. In four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Johnson rushed for 738 yards and three touchdowns on 141 carries. The bulk of his production came in 2021. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt missing action, Johnson rushed for 534 yards on 100 carries with three scores, including a 22-carry, 146-yard game with a TD in his first start against Denver in Week 7.

But as long as tight end Travis Kelce continues to perform at a high level, it’s also possible to argue that the Chiefs don’t need a big-name wideout — or even a clear-cut No. 1. While Kelce will turn 34 in October, he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. Father Time will eventually catch up with him, but it’s not unreasonable to think he has at least two or three great years left. Until then, the team can go with another complementary receiver like Smith-Schuster — someone who can deliver when needed, but will not demand double-digit targets in each game. Besides... it is possible that the team’s No. 1 receiver is already on the roster. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have expressed high praise for Toney — and even before Smith-Schuster’s exit, it was reported that they expected Toney to make that leap.

The thought in KC right now is Patrick Mahomes is expected to be throwing the same core group of guys he ended the season with.

- Kelce

- Toney (who the #chiefs believe will be WR1 in 2023)

- MVS

- The plan is to bring Ju Ju back

- Skyy Moore — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 7, 2023

The biggest question mark for Toney is his ability to remain healthy. But when he’s been on the field, he’s certainly demonstrated the ability to be a dominant player. Finally, there is April’s NFL Draft. While the Chiefs still have needs at tackle and defensive end, they could easily find a great receiver on Day 1 or Day 2.

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

