Around the AFC West: Jerry Jeudy trade rumors, Austin Ekeler on the move?

The first week of free agency is in the books, and we are onto the second week. Here's what's going on around the AFC West.

The trade rumors around Broncos camp regarding wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are running wild. Jeudy was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and his tenure in Denver might be in jeopardy. Rumors had been tied to the Cleveland Browns before they traded for former New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore on Wednesday. The other team reportedly involved is the New England Patriots.

Now led by Sean Payton, the Broncos have already made big moves this offseason. We might see a trade happen if Jeudy isn't in Payton's plans. Payton's offseason to date has made it seem like he is hoping to win in 2023 rather than rebuild.

Payton had a great first week of free agency by overhauling the entire offensive line and solidifying a blueprint for a running game. Mike McGlinchey helped run block for a run-first team in the San Francisco 49ers, and Ben Powers was one of the better run blockers for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

One of the more underrated signings for the Broncos was adding former Bengals running back Samaje Perine. Perine backed up Joe Mixon last season — and when Mixon went down with a concussion, Perine had great production value on the field. Perine is an exclusive back and fits the Broncos' new offense. Also, the Broncos signed Perine to a cheap $7.5 million contract.

The Broncos also signed former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton to a one-year $1.3 million contract. Burton was selected in the fifth round in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and has proven to be one of the better run blockers in the NFL. His understanding of the playbook in the Chiefs organization for the last two years will be a benefit to helping the Broncos as a whole.

The Broncos brought back a former punter they drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last year, Riley Dixon played for the Los Angeles Rams and averaged 48.4 yards per punt, ranking him 11th in the NFL.

Other transactions

Signed CB/KR Tremon Smith to a two-year, $5 million deal

Waived CB Lamar Jackson

Released OLB Wyatt Ray

General manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have worked tirelessly to push the Raiders in the right direction. It took t a few days to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed - but it is now official. The new era for quarterback play for the Raiders is official.

McDaniels and Ziegler have been signing players to small one-year deals almost as if it is for depth or prove it deals.

Last week, the Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants and then proceeded to sign tight end O.J. Howard. The former first-round pick signed a four-year $11.1 million contract. The Raiders showed they are not done adding to the position group.

The Raiders signed tight end Austin Hooper this week. Hooper is entering his eighth NFL season, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

The special teams unit is one of the most consistent position groups for the Raiders — specifically kicker, punter and long snapper. The Raiders released long snapper Trent Sieg and signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer. Sieg has been snapping balls to one of the better kickers and punters in the NFL, and I am curious how quickly the chemistry will be between Bobenmoyer, Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole.

Thank you Raider Nation for some great years. It was great to be part of the ride and I’ll never forget the people I met here. Once a Raider ☠️ pic.twitter.com/84gGqCsmy8 — Trent Sieg (@tsieg58) March 20, 2023

Other transactions

Signed wide receiver Cam Sims, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive lineman Jordan Willis

Re-signed guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, linebacker Curtis Bolton, fullback Jakob Johnson, center Hroniss Grasu and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery

The Chargers stayed quiet during NFL free agency's first week. Now, onto the second week, they still have remained dormant.

An update to the Austin Ekeler situation seems more likely that he will be traded. Ekeler was on Chris Long's podcast, the "Green Light Pod."

#Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler speaks in detail on his frustrations with his current contract and trade request on the @greenlightpod with Chris Long:



“I feel like there’s no timeline on this. I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, I am… pic.twitter.com/QP6agGsUrw — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) March 21, 2023

“I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team,” said Ekeler.

The Chargers are in a predicament, as they need to pay quarterback Justin Herbert, as Ekelerr has a point. It is something to watch in Los Angeles.

The Chargers have a little over $16 million in cap space, which they could use to sign a cheap wide receiver or a backup for any position. A number of wide receivers have been signed in free agency, and contracts this year have been cheaper than last year — the average has been around $5 million or so for a new wide receiver deal this offseason.

A need for the Chargers now is at the free safety position after Nasir Adderly announced his retirement last week. Adderly only played four games during his rookie season due to injury. After his injury, he never got to the level the Chargers expected.

Former Chargers DB Nasir Adderley has announced his retirement at 25 pic.twitter.com/8fs6y0ll8p — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2023

Other transactions

Released guard Matt Feiler