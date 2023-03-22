Travis, Jason Kelce hosting ‘New Heights Live’ in Kansas City before NFL Draft

The offseason of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rolled along on Wednesday.

Kelce announced that he and his brother Jason will be hosting a live “New Heights” podcast at the Kansas City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. That’s the evening prior to Day 1 of the NFL Draft, which is being held in Kansas City.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

New Heights is headed to the draft and we're doin' it LIVE @JasonKelce and @tkelce will host our first ever live show April 26th at Kansas City Music Hall



Here is the information from Wave Sports and Entertainment:

Join Jason and Travis as they bring their unique perspectives, brotherly banter and championship level insights to a live audience for the first time. Fans will get to see their favorite segments from their chart topping show IRL, and can expect an appearance from a surprise guest or two! In a joint statement Travis & Jason Kelce said, “Having ‘New Height’s’ first live taping be at the 2023 NFL Draft is a full circle moment for us. The draft is where our dreams of turning pro became reality. We are excited to return and celebrate this moment.” Since making its debut at the start of the 2022-2023 NFL season, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” has quickly amassed a large following, as the two brothers and Super Bowl champions pull back the curtain on life in the NFL and share entertaining stories from a combined 21 years in the league. The first season of “New Heights” has featured engaging conversations with a range of special guests including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Rob Gronkowski and 3x Super Bowl winning parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The weekly digital series continues to rank among the most popular podcasts, as it regularly held the spot of #1 sports podcast on Spotify and most recently #1 overall on the Apple podcast charts.

Ticket information

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. Arrowhead Time.