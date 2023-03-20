Last Tuesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent defensive end Charles Omenihu (oh-MEN-eh-hoo) to a two-year contract that was reported to be worth as much as $20 million — but unfortunately, the initial report about the contract details didn’t reveal enough to know what the former San Francisco 49ers player’s cap hit would be in 2023.

#Chiefs deal for Charles Omenihu two years, $20 million maximum value deal includes $8.6 million fully guaranteed with a $7.25 million signing bonus. Strong deal for emerging pass rusher who's coming off breakthrough season @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

On Sunday, however, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported some additional details — along with some slightly different figures.

#Chiefs Charles Omenihu two years, $16M, max $20M, $10.6M gtd, $7.5M signing bonus, salaries $1.08M (gtd), $6.74M (gtd fully if on roster 3rd day 2024 lg yr), $30K per game active roster bonus 2024, $20K 2023 workout bonus gtd for skill-injury; $2M PT-playoffs incentive annual — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2023

On Monday, salary-cap sites Spotrac and OverTheCap fleshed out some additional details.

Omenihu’s cap hit for this season consists of 2023’s pro-rated share of his signing bonus (which at $7.5 million, turned out to be $250,000 more than initially reported) plus the NFL minimum salary for a player with four credited seasons ($1.08 million) and a $20,000 roster bonus. That comes to a cap hit of just $4.9 million for this season.

All of those amounts — totaling $8.6 million — were guaranteed at signing. In addition, $2 million of the following year’s salary ($6.74 million) will become guaranteed if he is still on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year.

In 2024, Omenihu will also earn a $30,000 roster bonus for every game he’s on the roster (potentially as much as $510,000) and a $150,000 workout bonus.

If he earns all of that, his 2024 cap hit will be $11.2 million on cash paid of $7.4 million.

Finally, there are $2 million in incentives that he can earn in each of the two seasons. (Wilson described them as “PT-playoffs incentive”). We don’t know exactly what they specify. But it’s a safe bet that they are considered not-likely-to-be-earned (NLTBE) incentives. If Omenihu hits these NLTBE marks, the incentive bonuses will be paid to him in the year they are earned, but will count against the following season’s salary cap.

Including all of the known transactions, the Chiefs now have 57 players under contract. We now estimate that the team’s cap space lies between $4.1 million and $6.0 million — likely $6.0 million.