 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charles Omenihu will count less than $5 million against Chiefs’ 2023 cap

We now have all the details for Kansas City’s newest edge rusher, who was signed last week.

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last Tuesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent defensive end Charles Omenihu (oh-MEN-eh-hoo) to a two-year contract that was reported to be worth as much as $20 million — but unfortunately, the initial report about the contract details didn’t reveal enough to know what the former San Francisco 49ers player’s cap hit would be in 2023.

On Sunday, however, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported some additional details — along with some slightly different figures.

On Monday, salary-cap sites Spotrac and OverTheCap fleshed out some additional details.

Omenihu’s cap hit for this season consists of 2023’s pro-rated share of his signing bonus (which at $7.5 million, turned out to be $250,000 more than initially reported) plus the NFL minimum salary for a player with four credited seasons ($1.08 million) and a $20,000 roster bonus. That comes to a cap hit of just $4.9 million for this season.

All of those amounts — totaling $8.6 million — were guaranteed at signing. In addition, $2 million of the following year’s salary ($6.74 million) will become guaranteed if he is still on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year.

In 2024, Omenihu will also earn a $30,000 roster bonus for every game he’s on the roster (potentially as much as $510,000) and a $150,000 workout bonus.

If he earns all of that, his 2024 cap hit will be $11.2 million on cash paid of $7.4 million.

Finally, there are $2 million in incentives that he can earn in each of the two seasons. (Wilson described them as “PT-playoffs incentive”). We don’t know exactly what they specify. But it’s a safe bet that they are considered not-likely-to-be-earned (NLTBE) incentives. If Omenihu hits these NLTBE marks, the incentive bonuses will be paid to him in the year they are earned, but will count against the following season’s salary cap.

Including all of the known transactions, the Chiefs now have 57 players under contract. We now estimate that the team’s cap space lies between $4.1 million and $6.0 million — likely $6.0 million.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride