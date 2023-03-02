The NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off with the defensive linemen and linebackers working out on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the media had a chance to meet with players, and with this came the reveal of some individual meetings that teams could have with players.

Former Auburn University pass rusher Derick Hall revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the teams he had met with.

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall said he formally met with Chiefs. "I loved sitting down with Andy Reid and the guys in that room, really just showing what I can do. Draw up a bunch of different things. ... I loved every second of it, showing what I could do, and they enjoyed it as well." pic.twitter.com/VNemTyVHh9 — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) March 1, 2023

Hall spent four seasons playing for Auburn, recording 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Standing 6'3" and weighing 256 lbs., he combines ferocious power, leverage and a solid arsenal of pass-rush moves.

His go-to pass rush move is the long arm, which incorporates his game's best aspects.

Derick Hall blows up the RT, and crushes the pocket around Young. Uses his outside hand to stab and long arm then shows off his elite leverage and strength. Mouth piece comes out. pic.twitter.com/5fOyf1RDGn — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) March 1, 2023

With 34 and 3/8-inch arms, Hall uses his impressive wing span to strike offensive tackles off the snap. Once he can get his hand into their chest, he uses his ridiculously strong lower body to out-leverage them, collapsing the pocket around the passer.

Derick Hall has some serious power. He times up his long arm perfectly and stabs it right into the RT's chest. He is about a foot away from sacking the QB on his way down. An extremely explosive savvy player. pic.twitter.com/CmdNDhzWsw — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 28, 2023

The rare combination of elite arm length — the 87th percentile for his position— as well as dominant core and lower body strength make up for any questions regarding his stature.

His ability to explode off the ball and blast tackles into the backfield likely piqued the interest of head coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen. Last year, the Chiefs drafted George Karlaftis, who fit a similar profile, in the first round.

The bottom line

Spagnuolo has typically favored larger, more physical edge players who are solid against the run and constrict the pocket around the quarterback when rushing the passer.

Defensive end has been a hot topic in Kansas City this offseason.

Veteran Carlos Dunlap is a pending free agent, and the possibility that Frank Clark ends up a cap casualty is on the table. This would leave just Mike Danna and Karlaftis as the only contributors from 2022 on the roster to play the position.

The Chiefs will likely be in the market to add talent to the defensive line this offseason, making the Chiefs' meeting with Hall all the more interesting.