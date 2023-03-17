 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs add former Bucs safety Mike Edwards

With Juan Thornhill leaving for Cleveland, Brett Veach begins to replenish the safety room.

By Pete Sweeney
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key safety this week as Juan Thornhill left to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

The team added to the room on Friday afternoon, signing now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards — according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapopport. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in incentives.

Edwards, 26, first entered the league as a third-round pick out of Kentucky during the 2019 NFL Draft. Appearing in 13 games during the 2022 season, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Edwards complied a career-high 82 tackles (52 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions.

Edwards rounds out a room that includes veteran Justin Reid and second-year safety Bryan Cook.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs signed linebacker Drue Tranquill away from the Los Angeles Chargers. Between Edwards, Tranquill and new Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, Kansas City’s defense will look somewhat differently in 2023.

The end-goal will be the same — finding a way to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

