The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key safety this week as Juan Thornhill left to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

The team added to the room on Friday afternoon, signing now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards — according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapopport. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in incentives.

It's a 1-year deal worth $3M with a chance to get to $5M with incentives, per source. https://t.co/aq33s4kRTP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Edwards, 26, first entered the league as a third-round pick out of Kentucky during the 2019 NFL Draft. Appearing in 13 games during the 2022 season, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Edwards complied a career-high 82 tackles (52 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions.

Edwards rounds out a room that includes veteran Justin Reid and second-year safety Bryan Cook.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs signed linebacker Drue Tranquill away from the Los Angeles Chargers. Between Edwards, Tranquill and new Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, Kansas City’s defense will look somewhat differently in 2023.

The end-goal will be the same — finding a way to repeat as Super Bowl champions.