Chiefs sign former Chargers linebacker to one-year deal

On Friday, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on a one-year contract.

Schultz later reported the contract to be worth “up to $5 million” and that the Tranquil chose the Chiefs over five other suitors.

The Chargers selected Tranquill in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft. The Notre Dame product is coming of a very strong 2022 season.

Tranquill played in all 17 games for the Chargers last season. He led the team with 146 tackles — with five sacks and ten tackles for loss. He also recorded an interception.

He added a playoff interception off of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Los Angeles’ Divisional Round loss.

In total, he was in on 93% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps with 114 special teams snaps added.

While few had linebacker on the list of Kansas City’s needs, the 27-year-old continues general manager Brett Veach’s free agency pattern of acquiring young talent with ascending trajectories.

Tranquill will join a linebacking crew that includes Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., and Leo Chenal. He adds a pass coverage pedigree to Kansas City’s linebacker rotation, possibly making him a candidate for a dime linebacker role defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo generally has preferred to designate.