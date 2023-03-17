Chiefs announce coaching changes for 2023

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a dozen changes to their coaching staff — but only four of them involve bringing new coaches into the organization.

Todd Pinkston becomes the team’s running backs coach after coaching wide receivers at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

Kevin Saxton joins the team as an offensive assistant after serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina’s Benedict College.

Nick Cassetta — formerly the strength and conditioning coach at New Mexico State University — becomes Kansas City’s assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Joining him as another assistant strength and conditioning coach is head coach Andy Reid’s son, Spencer Reid, who previously held the same position at Brigham Young University in Utah.

2023 Chiefs coaching changes

Coach New role Previous role Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator Sr. Offensive Asst./QBs Joe Bleymaier Pass Game Coordinator Wide Receivers Nick Cassetta Asst. Strength and Conditioning Strength and Conditioning at NMSU Porter Ellett Asst. Running Backs Offensive Quality Control Connor Embree Wide Receivers Offensive Quality Control David Girardi Quarterbacks Pass Game Analyst/Asst. QBs Todd Pinkston Running Backs Wide Receivers at Austin Peay Spencer Reid Asst. Strength and Conditioning Asst. Strength and Conditioning at BYU Ryan Reynolds Head Strength and Conditioning/Dir. of Sports Science Asst. Strength and Conditioning Kevin Saxton Offensive Asst. Co-OC/QBs at Benedict College Dan Williams Offensive Quality Control/Asst. Quarterbacks Offensive Asst.

“Every offseason in the National Football League brings change,” said Andy Reid in an official statement. “And for the first time in a while, we had some movement on the coaching staff.”

Reid said that he was happy that former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Greg Lewis are getting a chance to “show what they can do” in the league.

“On the strength and conditioning side of things,” said Reid, “I’d like to congratulate Coach [Barry] Rubin on an outstanding career and wish him the best in retirement.”

Reid first became acquainted with Rubin when was a strength and conditioning coach with the Green Bay Packers while Reid was an assistant coach there. In 2008, he joined Reid‘s coaching staff with the Philadelphia Eagles — and followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013.

“As for our changes this year,” continued Reid, “I’m excited to see what these coaches can do in their new roles. They are all talented individuals with unique skillsets. All of them have the ability to bring something different to the table to benefit our team and specifically our players.”

The Chiefs coaching staff will begin its work with the team’s players when the offseason program begins in mid-April.