Let’s Argue: Get Odell Beckham Jr. to Kansas City

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Get Odell Beckham Jr. to Kansas City.

Odell will be a chief — Hedgy (@HedgyYT) March 15, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs just saw the offensive lineman, “OBJ,” leave town, but perhaps the wide receiver, “OBJ,” is on the way?

The Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. for a few years now — with nothing to show for it. After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, we haven’t seen the former All-Pro back in action since.

Will he finally come to town this time? It all comes down to the price.

Beckham has already denied reports of him seeking $20 million, but what is he looking for?

The top free-agent receivers are maxing out at $11 million per season, right? Considering we haven’t seen Beckham play in a while, I can’t imagine a world where he gets more than that in his return.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room is going to be just fine.

Chiefs WR core is going to be just fine https://t.co/LG2E0DQgJm — Jumbo RumbleStick (@JumboRumbleStik) March 15, 2023

Are we settling for just fine?

Yes. The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl with an average to above-average receiving core.

I get it. However, we can’t keep living in this world where Patrick Mahomes has to be Superman weekly. Why do I say that?

Travis Kelce isn’t getting any younger — and I know it’s an uncomfortable discussion, but he will slow down at some point.

Will it be this year?

No, but with Kelce turning 34 later this calendar year, the Chiefs ought to take some of the burden off his shoulders. And you can do that by bringing in a legit No. 1 wide receiver who can take on a heavy dose of targets.

Then, you still have the young guys will upside down in Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.

Gambling on the offensive line might be the Chiefs’ demise.

Gambling with on our o-line might be our demise. — Wuzi Tchigada (Skyy Moore #1 fan) (@PlayAction15) March 15, 2023

As I mentioned before, Orlando Brown Jr. is now a Cincinnati Bengal.

Insert Jawaan Taylor, who the Chiefs play on converting to left tackle from right tackle. I understand the concern, but Taylor fits the athletic profile to be a left tackle in this league.

Brown struggled with speed rushers, which won’t be nearly as big a problem for the former Jacksonville Jaguar. Taylor had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed (2.5%) among all tackles this past season. Orlando’s pressure rate allowed was over six percent.

The Chiefs should still be in the market for Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Still trade for Tunsil. — OzInKC (@OzInKC1) March 15, 2023

If you don’t want to gamble with the offensive line, this would be the move to make. Unfortunately, reports have come out saying the Texans aren’t shopping Tunsil.

This makes a lot of sense, considering the Texans are set to draft their quarterback of the future. Trading away a top-five left tackle who’s there to protect said a quarterback’s blind side wouldn’t be ideal.

Hey, but it’s nice to dream as a Chiefs fan.