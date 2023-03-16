Chiefs on the short list of teams still in the market for Odell Beckham Jr.

Last Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs were among 12 NFL teams represented when free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. staged a private workout so teams could evaluate whether he is ready to return to the playing field.

Five days later, the list of teams who remain interested in the very visible veteran has been reduced by at least half.

On Thursday morning, Jordan Schultz reported that the Dallas Cowboys were having “positive discussions” with the three-time Pro Bowler. But early on Thursday afternoon, Schultz added at least two teams — the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs — to that shortlist.

Add the #Ravens and #Chiefs to the list of teams showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per sources. A couple more potentially as well, while the #Cowboys also remain interested. https://t.co/YPvP3GzWzN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

To review: Kansas City currently has wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Cornell Powell, Ty Fryfogle, John Ross, Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette among the 54 players on the roster. The New England Patriots have signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman continues to look for a new opportunity on another team. That leaves Toney, Valdes Scantling and Moore as the only locks to make 2023’s Week 1 roster — so the team’s interest in Beckham makes sense.

But will Kansas City really be interested in inking the 29-year-old — who missed all of last season while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI — to the multi-year contract the former LSU first-rounder is reported to be seeking? Will the Chiefs turn in one “OBJ” — just to acquire another?

We’ll just have to see.