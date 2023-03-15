 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: Jawaan Taylor, Charles Omenihu land in Kansas City

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

...the two biggest Chiefs free agents have landed in Kansas City.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride