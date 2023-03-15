LOOK: Khalen Saunders writes goodbye to Kansas City via Instagram

Saunders recently signed a contract to join the New Orleans Saints. He writes:

The saying is “it’s a business,” but not for me. For the last four years, I’ve built bonds and met friends that I claim as family. I’ve met mentors and role models, and people who will forever hold a place in my heart.

To Mr. Hunt, Mr. Veach, Coach Reid, and Coach Spags, I’m truly grateful that you took a chance on this FCS kid and turned him into a two-time World Champ.

To my former teammates, it’s been a pleasure. Some of the most phenomenal and stand-up men that I’ve ever met.

And to the Kingdom, thank you for showing me what “football culture” is supposed to look like in a city. The red and gold will always be two colors woven into my DNA.

Yours Truly,

BINKY