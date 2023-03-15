A key member of both Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship teams of the last four seasons is headed to a new home.

Now-former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports, including that of NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Juan Thornhill agreed to terms with the #Browns on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years, per sources.



Thornhill started 52 games for the #Chiefs. A big addition for Cleveland. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Thornhill, 27, was selected by Kansas City out of Virginia in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thornhill was having a spectacular rookie season before tearing his ACL in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite losing Thornhill, the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl championship.

Thornhill spent the 2020 season getting his legs under him and worked his way back into becoming a regular starter in 2021. In 2022, Thornhill returned to his rookie form, as he started 16 games, recording 71 tackles (43 solo) and three interceptions.

Thornhill finishes his Chiefs career having appeared in 65 games (52 starts), logging 234 tackles (161 solo), 20 passes defensed and eight interceptions. He appeared in nine playoff games for Kansas City, averaging a pass defense per game (9). After missing the aforementioned 2019 title run, the safety never left the field, playing 100% of the snaps in 2022’s edition.

Realizing Thornhill would be hitting free agency, the Chiefs drafted Bryan Cook out of Cincinnati in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft. He is expected to replace Thornhill next to Justin Reid in 2023.