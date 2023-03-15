Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle and current free agent Orlando Brown Jr. stopped by ESPN's "NFL Live" on Wednesday to discuss free agency and answer questions from the usual panel of host Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears.

Brown's appearance came after ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the league as a whole views him as a right tackle and not a left tackle — his preferred position. Schefter suggested that is what is holding up Brown from finding another team.

“No, I don’t want to get too specific but everything’s going pretty well,” said Brown, when asked about free agency. “You know, obviously, it’s kind of a weird and a long process, different, something I’ve never experienced before. But it’s it’s going pretty well.”

Spears asked Brown about the messaging in the offensive line room following the high-ankle sprain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered in the team's Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown described that the elevated play needed to protect Mahomes was "understood" by himself and others in the room.

“We had to raise our expectations and we already have high expectations and standards in that room and, (offensive line) coach [Andy] Heck, the offensive line coach does an amazing job, week to week, making sure that that’s understood. And when you’re in the playoffs, the stakes are high, every play matters more, every situation matters more. It was understood. You know what I mean? What we need to do it, man, “When you’re blocking for 15 — a half a billion dollar quarterback — you kind of know, you know what I mean? If he’s, you know, no matter what the situation is, man, if he’s hurt, if he’s going through something, whatever, we got to raise our, our level of play.”

Brown and the Chiefs' offensive line famously allowed "zero sacks" in their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[The Eagles] were truly the best this year, best defensive front we’ve seen, top to bottom,” said Brown. “The depth that they had their scheme, the way that they created one on ones with their five-man fronts. I can’t say the DBs that they had, as well, helped... Everything kind of worked hand in hand for them, but we just, we raised our level of play... It’s just kind of understood. It’s the Super Bowl, and previously this franchise had been in the Super Bowl before and there was noise around the offensive line, and some of those dudes were still in that room and one of them was on that field that day and had a heck of a game.”

Brown referred to right tackle Andrew Wylie, who started at right tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl LV loss but also the Super Bowl LVII victory. Wylie recently signed a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders.

Asked about the difference between Baltimore — where Brown started his career — and Kansas City, he said that playing for the pass-heavy Chiefs meant situations on an island at left tackle.

“I think the reason I’ve been able to make the last four Pro Bowls is because my peers understand the type of player I am in talent,” said Brown. “And I believe that being in Kansas City was a lot more difficult and a lot harder because of the one-on-ones. “That’s what makes people respect me. That’s what makes coaches front offices players — when you line up against Orlando Brown, you’re gonna see him 45 times.”

Brown's camp now waits to see if his brief appearance leads to an uptick in contract offers.