After what has been a quiet few days in terms of their own unrestricted free agents, the Kansas City Chiefs lost an emerging player along their defensive line on Wednesday.

Now-former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is heading to the New Orleans Saints, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Seems like just yesterday I was covering Khalen Saunders’ baby labor drama at the @seniorbowl.



Four years later, Saunders has three kids — and just got paid on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with the #Saints. https://t.co/EMtvmjMGxj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Saunders, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Due to injuries and otherwise, Saunders had a slow start to his career before having a breakout season for Kansas City in 2022.

Saunders appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs this last season, compiling 48 tackles (22 solo) and 3.5 sacks. Saunders also registered a sack in the club’s 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the leadup to the Super Bowl, Saunders reiterated his love for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. But as the cliché goes, the NFL is a business, and its teams — especially winning ones — can’t keep everybody.

Waking up a Saint, he leaves Kansas City as a two-time Super Bowl champion.