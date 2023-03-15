On Tuesday evening, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport told us that former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton — who will officially become a free agent when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday — has agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Fullback news! The #Broncos are signing FB Mike Burton to a 1-year deal, source said. He reunites with Sean Payton, who he was with in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Burton, 31, spent the last two seasons playing in Kansas City — both of them on veteran salary benefit contracts that saved the team some money against the salary cap. The Broncos will be the sixth stop in his NFL career, now entering his ninth season. He spent two years each with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears — and a year with both the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints — before joining the Chiefs in 2021.

In Kansas City, Burton never played more than 8% of the offensive snaps. (In New Orleans under new Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Burton played 21% of the snaps in 2020). The Chiefs, however, depended heavily upon him as a special-teams contributor. In 2022, he was one of seven players who were on the field for more than half of those snaps.

Burton finishes his Kansas City career with 18 touches for 75 yards (and a touchdown), along with 13 tackles (six solo).

Just as we did when longtime Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman left the team in 2021, we will now wonder if head coach Andy Reid will find another fullback for this season’s roster. We wouldn’t bet against it.