It did not seem like the Kansas City Chiefs would be acquiring any new players on Tuesday, the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period — that is, until one came through late in the evening.

The Chiefs agreed on a two-year contract with now-former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu, as first reported by The Score insider Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: FA DT Charles Omenihu is signing a two-year, $20M max deal with the #Chiefs, sources tell @theScore.



He's coming off his best season, tallying 16 quarterback hits and 28 initial pressures with #49ers. Omenihu's only 25 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2023

Omenihu, 25, first entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Texas made by the Houston Texans during the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans traded Omenihu to the 49ers during November 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Omenihu will be 26 in August.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder was listed by the 49ers as simply a defensive lineman, which speaks to his versatility, which defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen tend to love. According to Pro Football Focus, Omenihu lined up outside more than 300 times last season, 144 times over the offensive tackle and another 138 as a defensive tackle.

His 36-inch arms and 85.5-inch wingspan (both 97th percentile at the 2019 Scouting Combine) should be a force to be reckoned with — whether he is lining up on the outside or next to one of the best defensive players in the league in defensive tackle Chris Jones.

There is also this, from Kyle Posey of our 49ers sister site, Niners Nation regarding Omenihu’s pass-rushing ability:

Edge rushers in the NFL last year who had a higher win percentage than Omenihu as a pass rusher:

Myles Garrett

Nick Bosa

Micah Parsons

Za'Darius Smith

Trey Hendrickson



Omenihu was also in the top 15 in total pressures. He turns 26 in August. He will not be an easy replacement. https://t.co/Sk1Pv26SGw — KP (@KP_Show) March 15, 2023

Omenihu recorded 4.5 regular-season and 2.0 playoff sacks last season as part of 15.0 total sacks over his four-year career (69 games), but he also had 62 total pressures (per PFF). For comparison’s sake, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had 97 total pressures, former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had 56 and Chiefs rookie defensive end George Karlaftis had 49.

Look at other top pass rushers’ salaries, Omenihu’s reported contract already seems like a bargain. Of course, we will wait for the details on that front.

Omenihu was arrested in late January on the suspicion of domestic violence, and he was later released after posting bail. The 49ers said at the time that they felt “very good about the legal process” taking care of itself, and they allowed Omenihu to continue to play.