Report: Chiefs tender exclusive rights free agent Jody Fortson

The Kansas City Chiefs have extended a contract tender to tight end Jody Fortson, who entered this offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The news was reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The #chiefs have tendered TE Jody Fortson as an ERFA per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2023

As a reminder, an exclusive rights free agent is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the Chiefs offer Fortson a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), he cannot negotiate with other teams.

Kansas City now has 51 players under contract for 2023. We currently estimate that the team has $6.6 million in salary-cap space.

Forston, 27, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State following the 2019 NFL Draft. Fortson spent two seasons on Kansas City’s practice squad before seeing his first game action in 2021. Fortson’s 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles, but he still managed five receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two playoff games.

The Chiefs have two other exclusive rights free agents to monitor: quarterback Shane Buechele and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho.