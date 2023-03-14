 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs tender exclusive rights free agent Jody Fortson

Fortson is one of three Kansas City exclusive rights free agents the club is dealing with this offseason.

By Pete Sweeney
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have extended a contract tender to tight end Jody Fortson, who entered this offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The news was reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer.

As a reminder, an exclusive rights free agent is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the Chiefs offer Fortson a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), he cannot negotiate with other teams.

Kansas City now has 51 players under contract for 2023. We currently estimate that the team has $6.6 million in salary-cap space.

Forston, 27, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State following the 2019 NFL Draft. Fortson spent two seasons on Kansas City’s practice squad before seeing his first game action in 2021. Fortson’s 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles, but he still managed five receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two playoff games.

The Chiefs have two other exclusive rights free agents to monitor: quarterback Shane Buechele and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho.

