LOOK: Andrew Wylie pens goodbye to Kansas City via Instagram

Wylie recently signed a deal to join the Washington Commanders. He writes:

WYLIE: “No words can express how much this city has meant to me. It truly has been home for me and my family the past 6 years.

To the fans, I can’t thank you enough for always showing up, being passionate, and cheering loud no matter what.

To my teammates, thank you for all the friendship, good times, and laughs. We did things that no one can ever take away from us!

To Coach Reid, Brett Veach, & Andy Heck, thank you for bringing in an undrafted rookie on his 4th practice squad of the year and coaching me up to play this game at the standard y’all set.

Some of the best times in my life have happened in this city and I am forever grateful. Until next time KC! ✌ ”