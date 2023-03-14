The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have to deal with seeing Darren Waller twice a year.

The 2020 Pro Bowl tight end, who (when healthy) is categorized within the same elite tier as Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews, is heading to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The #Raiders had talks for more than a year centered around Darren Waller, including nearly sending him to the #Packers in the Davante Adams trade. Now, he heads to the #Giants as a key weapon for Daniel Jones. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The player is not the only asset in the trade familiar to the Chiefs.

The No. 100 overall selection (a third-round compensatory pick) had once belonged to the Chiefs thanks to former personnel executive Ryan Poles landing a general manager role with the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs traded it and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Thus, in a sense, the Giants swapped Toney for Waller and a sixth-rounder.

The 30-year-old Waller put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 before injuries kept him out of action in 2021 and 2022. Waller only saw the Chiefs once in 2022, finishing the season with 388 receiving yards — his lowest total since 2018.

He signed a three-year extension with the Raiders before the 2022 season, so his $11.8 million cap number now comes off the Vegas books.

Waller averaged 4.3 receptions and 47.6 yards in eight career games against Kansas City. He only saw one win in those matchups.

He will look for a career resurgence in New York.