WATCH: GMFB discusses the Chiefs replacing Andrew Wylie with Jawaan Taylor

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” asked a reasonable question about the big free-agency move the Kansas City Chiefs made on Monday: signing tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year contract worth $80 million.

Former NFL center Shaun O’Hara weighed in.

Which is the bigger deal for Patrick Mahomes:@Chiefs losing Andrew Wylie or gaining Jawaan Taylor??@ShaunOHara60 pic.twitter.com/WTLDnj4qx6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 14, 2023

“We talked about his performance leading up the Super Bowl,” said O’Hara of Wylie, “how it’s gonna be an impact on whether or not they could win the Super Bowl if he could contain Hassan Reddick — and he balled out. He had probably one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl. And you know what happened? He got paid.”

O’Hara believes that the Chiefs will use Taylor on the left side, calling it “a huge upgrade athletically.”