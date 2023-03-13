 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Andrew Wylie joining Commanders on three-year deal

Kansas City is currently in line to have two new offensive tackles next season.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were already without a starting left tackle after declining to use the franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr. Now they will need a right tackle.

The Chiefs’ starting right tackle Andrew Wylie has decided to join the Washington Commanders, where he will join former Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on a three-year, $24 million contract, according to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Wylie, 28, joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2017 after very short stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. Wylie stuck on with the Chiefs in 2017 and started 10 games in 2018, winning the club’s Mack Lee Hill Award (team rookie of the year).

Wylie’s versatility afforded him 59 regular-season starts and 11 playoff starts over his six years (2017-22) with the Chiefs. Wylie started every game (playoffs included) for the Chiefs en route to Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII championship.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Andy Reid noted the team would make a “strong attempt” to keep Brown and Wylie in Kansas City, but both now appear to be on their way elsewhere. At the time of this writing, Lucas Niang makes the most sense as the Chiefs’ next right tackle up.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride