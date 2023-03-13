The Kansas City Chiefs were already without a starting left tackle after declining to use the franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr. Now they will need a right tackle.

The Chiefs’ starting right tackle Andrew Wylie has decided to join the Washington Commanders, where he will join former Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on a three-year, $24 million contract, according to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Source: Former #Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy. Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Wylie, 28, joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2017 after very short stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. Wylie stuck on with the Chiefs in 2017 and started 10 games in 2018, winning the club’s Mack Lee Hill Award (team rookie of the year).

Wylie’s versatility afforded him 59 regular-season starts and 11 playoff starts over his six years (2017-22) with the Chiefs. Wylie started every game (playoffs included) for the Chiefs en route to Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII championship.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Andy Reid noted the team would make a “strong attempt” to keep Brown and Wylie in Kansas City, but both now appear to be on their way elsewhere. At the time of this writing, Lucas Niang makes the most sense as the Chiefs’ next right tackle up.