NFL free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, and more

We’re keeping you up to date on all the news from free agency.

By John Dixon, Pete Sweeney, and Ron Kopp Jr. Updated
NFL: NOV 13 Jaguars at Chiefs

The NFL’s legal tampering period has begun. Free agency news is now the league’s biggest story. NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefsand the rest of the NFL — right here.

Free agency rumors and roster moves so far

All times are Arrowhead Time

Monday, March 13

  • 4:26 p.m. Commanders sign former Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year, contract, per report.
  • 4:12 p.m. 49ers make a one-year deal with former Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, per report.
  • 4:01 p.m. Cornerback Jamel Dean re-signs with Buccaneers, per report.
  • 3:45 p.m. Steelers make a two-year deal with former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, per report.
  • 3:45 p.m. Former Texans defensive end Obo Okoronkwo signs three-year deal worth at least $19 million, per report.
  • 3:44 p.m. Giants sign former Buccaneers (and Chiefs) defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, per report.
  • 3:34 p.m. Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone re-signed to three-year deal worth $18.8 million, per report.
  • 3:34 p.m. Former Bengals safety Jessie Bates signs four-year, $64 million contract with Falcons, per report.
  • 2:59 p.m. Former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds signs four-year with Bears, per report.
  • 2:54 p.m. Bears sign former Titans guard Nate Davis to three-year contract, per report.
  • 2:50 p.m. Texans sign former Bills quarterback Case Keenum to a 2-year, $6.3 million deal, per report.
  • 2:40 p.m. Browns center Ethan Pocic re-signs in Cleveland with a three-year deal with at least $18 million, per report.
  • 2:30 p.m. Former 49ers defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway signs a one-year, $4 million with Texans, per report.
  • 2:27 p.m. Former Bengals safety Vonn Bell signs with the Panthers, per report.
  • 1:58 p.m. Vikings sign former Ravens tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year, $21 million deal, per report.
  • 1:52 p.m. Bengals re-sign linebacker Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per report.
  • 1:31 p.m. Dolphins agree to terms with former Jets quarterback Mike White on a 2-year deal, per report.
  • 1:30 p.m. Texans re-sign defensive end Chase Winovich to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, per report.
  • 1:20 p.m. Texans sign former Broncos running back Mike Boone to two-year deal, per report.
  • 1:12 p.m. Former Jaguars’ tackle Jawaan Taylor signs four-year, $80 million deal with Chiefs, per report.
  • 12:55 p.m. Former Chiefs offensive lineman (and 2022 starting right tackle) Andrew Wylie signing three-year, $24 million deal with Commanders, per report.
  • 12:48 p.m. Raiders signing former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, per report.
  • 12:48 p.m. 49ers re-signing defensive tackle Kevin Givens to one-year deal worth $2.1 million, per report.
  • 12:36 p.m. Former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle signs three-year, $19.5 million deal with Panthers, per report.
  • 12:30 p.m. Lions signing former Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton to a three-year deal worth $33 million, per report.
  • 12:30 p.m. Falcons agree to terms with punter Bradley Pinion on a three-year, $8.7 million deal to remain in Atlanta, per report.
  • 12:28 p.m. Former Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates signing with Commanders, per report.
  • 12:25 p.m. Titans sign long-snapper Morgan Cox to one-year deal, per report.
  • 12:20 p.m. Former 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey expected to sign with Broncos, per report.
  • 12:18 p.m. Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signs four-year, $80 million deal with 49ers, per report.
  • 12:17 p.m. Giants re-sign wide receiver Sterling Shepard to one-year contract, per report.
  • 12:17 p.m. Patriots re-signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan to one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million, per report.
  • 12:14 p.m. Cornerback Danny Johnson agrees to two-year deal to stay with Commanders, per report.
  • 12:07 p.m. Former Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham signing two-year, $10 million deal with Broncos, per report.
  • 12:01 p.m. Buccaneers pursuing Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, but other also expressing interest, per report.
  • 11:56 a.m. Falcons agree to terms with Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata, per report.
  • 11:55 a.m. Packers sign returner Keisean Nixon to one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per report.
  • 11:55 a.m. Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck plans to sign with Texans, per report.
  • 11:47 a.m. Broncos having talks about trading one of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy or K.J. Hamler for a high asking price, per report.
  • 11:39 a.m. Broncos are signing former Ravens left guard Ben Powers to a four-year contract, per report.
  • 11:37 a.m. Eagles center Jason Kelce announces he will return in 2023.
  • 11:35 a.m. Ravens are releasing defensive end Calais Campbell, the team announced.
  • 11:25 a.m. Buccaneers exploring trade possibilities for guard Shaq Mason, who could become a cap casualty, per report.
  • 11:21 a.m. Bears are talking with tackle Mike McGlinchey, per report.
  • 11:15 a.m. Bears are signing former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal, per report.
  • 11:14 a.m. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler requesting permission to seek a trade following failure of contract extension talks, per report.
  • 11:13 a.m. Falcons re-sign veteran fullback Keith Smith to a one-year deal, per report.
  • 11:12 a.m. Patriots expected to re-sign standout cornerback Jonathan Jones to two-year deal, per source.
  • 10:56 a.m. Falcons announce five-year, $105 million extension for guard Chris Lindstrom, per report.
  • 10:49 a.m. Saints pick up $10 million in cap space by re-working Cam Jordan’s contract, per report.
  • 10:16 a.m. Patriots trading tight end Jonnu Smith to Falcons, per report.
  • 10:01 a.m. Lions re-sign running back Craig Reynolds, per report.
  • 10:01 a.m. The Bengals re-sign veteran safety Michael Thomas to a one-year deal, per report.
  • 9:56 a.m. Vikings and veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks agree to contract restructure to keep him with the team, per report.
  • 9:35 a.m. Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich has agrees to terms on two-year deal to stay in Buffalo, per report.
  • 9:32 a.m. Bills agree to terms with punter Sam Martin on three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per report.
  • 9:15 a.m. Lions are re-signing defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per report.
  • 8:32 a.m. Chargers agree to terms with backup quarterback Easton Stick, per report.
  • 8:03 a.m. Browns restructure quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract, clearing $36 million in cap space, per report.
  • 5:31 a.m. Giants sign punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million deal, per report.

Chiefs news from free agency run-up

Chiefs signings, trades

Chiefs releases, retirements, trades

Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere

Chiefs free agents

  • T Prince Tega Wanogho (ERFA)
  • TE Jody Fortson (ERFA)
  • QB Shane Buechele (ERFA)
  • DT Tershawn Wharton (RFA)
  • LB Darius Harris (RFA)
  • G Nick Allegretti (UFA)
  • T Orlando Brown Jr. (UFA)
  • TE Blake Bell (UFA)
  • RB Ronald Jones (UFA)
  • RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)
  • FB Michael Burton (UFA)
  • WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (UFA)
  • WR Justin Watson (UFA)
  • DE Carlos Dunlap (UFA)
  • DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)
  • DT Khalen Saunders (UFA)
  • DT Brandon Williams (UFA)
  • S Deon Bush (UFA)
  • S Juan Thornhill (UFA)

Chiefs draft picks

  • Round 1, Pick 32 (31)
  • Round 2, Pick 32 (63)
  • Round 3, Pick 32 (95)
  • Round 4, Pick 20 (from Dolphins) (122)
  • Round 4, Pick 32 (134)
  • Round 5, Pick 32 (166)
  • Round 6, Pick 1 (from Bears through Dolphins) (178)
  • Round 6, Pick 40 (compensatory) (217)
  • Round 7, Pick 32 (249)
  • Round 7, Pick 33 (compensatory) (250)

