NFL free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, and more

The NFL’s legal tampering period has begun. Free agency news is now the league’s biggest story. NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefs — and the rest of the NFL — right here.

Free agency rumors and roster moves so far

All times are Arrowhead Time

Monday, March 13

Chiefs news from free agency run-up

Chiefs signings, trades

Chiefs releases, retirements, trades

DE Frank Clark ( released 3/6 )

QB Chad Henne (retired 3/12)

Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere

Chiefs free agents

T Prince Tega Wanogho (ERFA)

TE Jody Fortson (ERFA)

QB Shane Buechele (ERFA)

DT Tershawn Wharton (RFA)

LB Darius Harris (RFA)

G Nick Allegretti (UFA)

T Orlando Brown Jr. (UFA)

TE Blake Bell (UFA)

RB Ronald Jones (UFA)

RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)

FB Michael Burton (UFA)

WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (UFA)

WR Justin Watson (UFA)

DE Carlos Dunlap (UFA)

DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)

DT Khalen Saunders (UFA)

DT Brandon Williams (UFA)

S Deon Bush (UFA)

S Juan Thornhill (UFA)

Chiefs draft picks