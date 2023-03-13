Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones tweets that he is a Chief for life

The latest

Does this mean a contract extension has been agreed?

From the desk of #Chiefs Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/GjPfauWWjB — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 12, 2023

ESPN insider suggests Chiefs could trade for Texans LT Laremy Tunsil | Chiefs Wire

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently helped compile some last-minute free agency and trade buzz with the NFL’s legal tampering period kicking off at noon tomorrow. He mentioned that Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil could be a trade target for Kansas City if they’re unable to get a long-term deal done with Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Monday. Check it out: “One potential trade target I’m watching is Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans have resisted trading him in recent years, but he has just one year and a nonguaranteed $18.5 million left on his contract and could be a target of the Chiefs if they aren’t able to bring back Orlando Brown Jr.”

One key NFL free-agent target for every team: Where would Jimmy Garoppolo, others fit? | The Athletic

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Michael Thomas As an anticipated cap cut, Thomas would hit free agency after a few injury-plagued seasons, and there are few destinations more attractive than Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes could use another playmaker to keep this dynasty train rolling.

Otis Taylor: A Remembrance | The Mothership

The impact of most sports stars recedes, for the sports business is one of the temporal enthusiasms, and standards of who rates star power change nearly as much as standards of beauty. But to a great extent, Otis Taylor’s name remains, his image immediately recognizable if for no other reason than his legendary gait as he scored the touchdown that cemented the Chiefs’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Of course, the support for his candidacy for Pro Football Hall of Fame membership has been in full force for years now, and was only recently the subject of another effort to get him there before his demise. Taylor was a rich character hiding in plain sight — earthy and warm, a tough guy by blood and by temperature, full of skill and grace — the predecessor to Jerry Rice, many scouts said years later after he retired.

NFL mock draft 2023: Panthers’ trade for top pick shakes up fist round | USA Today

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma The decision not to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr. portends a major shift up front for the defending champs. A smooth mover and experienced pass blocker, Harrison looks ready to take on a starting left tackle role right away, though defenders will test his core strength until he proves he can hold up.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1; three QBs off the board with the first three picks | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Addison WR USC • JR • 6’0” / 175 LBS Addison isn’t a big target, but he’s one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Addison “only” managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape — and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels. Now imagine him in Kansas City.

Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Dolphins

Trade is now agreed to, per sources:



Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.



Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.



Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Buccaneers expected to target QB Baker Mayfield as potential starter | NFL.com

Baker Mayfield’s days as a starting quarterback in the NFL could be receiving renewed life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield, who’s coming off 2022 stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angles Rams, as a potential starting quarterback option, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Should the Bucs sign Mayfield when free agency hits this week, he would presumably compete with Kyle Trask for the QB1 spot as Tampa moves on from Tom Brady. Looking for a veteran free agent QB at the right price, the Buccaneers have a “few guys” they will look at, but Mayfield could be the most sensible choice in terms of being a fit for the team and financially speaking, Garafolo added.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter race at USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships | NFL.com

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won the men’s 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday with a time of 6.70 seconds. Wearing a speed suit from his alma mater, Coffee High School, and competing in a track event for the first time since 2014 at Oklahoma State, Hill dusted his opponents as he has time and again on the football field.

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships #USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

Bills, All-Pro LB Matt Milano reach two-year extension | ESPN

The Bills made a move for now and the future, locking down All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano with a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Sunday. The move also helps the Bills by creating approximately $6 million in cap space, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team entered the weekend $19 million over the 2023 cap. Defensive tackle Tim Settle’s contract was restructured to open up $600,000 in space as well, ESPN’s Field Yates reported. Milano, 28, was previously under contract through the 2024 season on an extension signed just before the linebacker could reach free agency in 2021.

Bud Grant, legendary Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer, dies at 95 | CBS Sports

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Sunday afternoon that legendary coach Bud Grant has passed away at the age of 95. “We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95,” the Vikings said in a statement released on Twitter. “We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.” Grant coached the Vikings for 18 seasons from 1967 through 1985, amassing a 158-96-5 regular-season record and a 10-12 record in the playoffs. The Vikings advanced to the Super Bowl four times during his tenure, though they eventually lost each of those four games. (The Vikings won the final NFL Championship Game in 1969, the season before the AFL-NFL merger. They lost to the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV.) The steward of the team known for The Purple People Eaters, Grant coached a number of future Hall of Famers including Fran Tarkenton, Paul Krause, Alan Page, Carl Eller, Mick Tingelhoff, and Ron Yary.

Chiefs Free Agency 2023: Nearly all of pending unrestricted free agents could sign elsewhere

The headlining players They are: wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. It seems clear that Kansas City wants both players back. While Brown didn’t get the franchise tag, offseason Plan A appeared to include signing him to a long-term contract. For the second straight season, he got better as the season wore on. But did he improve enough to reset the tackle market? We’re about to find out. Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster proved to be a perfect fit (and a productive receiver) when healthy. While there seems to be mutual interest, we’ve seen no actual movement toward a return. Both players are among the top free agents available at their positions. There should be plenty of interest in the early tampering period (which begins at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time on Monday) and the following days. Predictions: Both take better contract offers. Expect Brown to get a five-year deal worth $110 million with $50 million guaranteed (like Laremy Tunsil). Smith-Schuster should come in at around four years for $60 million with $30 million guaranteed (like Allen Robinson, Adam Thielen and Courtland Sutton). But neither player turns out to be as irreplaceable as we thought. The Chiefs bring in a veteran and a rookie for each one.

NFL is going to be wild this next week! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 12, 2023

