Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. held a private workout for interested teams on Friday. Representatives from the Kansas City Chiefs were among those in attendance, according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones.

Teams represented at Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona today included the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2023

Jones noted the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets were also in attendance.

Former NFL cornerback Prince Amukamara tweeted a video that is believed to be from the workout.

Everybody almost ran out after this one… @obj pic.twitter.com/Lya6wg7wuN — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that teams were rather impressed with how Beckham performed, comparing him to Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Talked to a few people who attended Odell Beckham's workout. One noted how noticeably muscular Beckham looks now, likening him to a combination of Saquon Barkley and Deebo Samuel. Another said Beckham is simply a gifted athlete and that hasn't changed. Explosion was there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2023

Beckham spent the first five years of his career with the Giants (2014-18) before being traded to the Cleveland Browns (2019-21). Beckham was the difference for the Los Angeles Rams (2021) in their Super Bowl LVI championship, but a torn ACL in the game cost him the entire 2022 season.

Some thought Beckham might return to the NFL last fall — and the Chiefs were even considered “strong contenders” to sign the receiver. His health was an issue then, but that does not seem like a problem now.