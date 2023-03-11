 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs one of 12 teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout

Could Kansas City finally add Beckham to its roster?

By Pete Sweeney
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. held a private workout for interested teams on Friday. Representatives from the Kansas City Chiefs were among those in attendance, according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones noted the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets were also in attendance.

Former NFL cornerback Prince Amukamara tweeted a video that is believed to be from the workout.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that teams were rather impressed with how Beckham performed, comparing him to Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Beckham spent the first five years of his career with the Giants (2014-18) before being traded to the Cleveland Browns (2019-21). Beckham was the difference for the Los Angeles Rams (2021) in their Super Bowl LVI championship, but a torn ACL in the game cost him the entire 2022 season.

Some thought Beckham might return to the NFL last fall — and the Chiefs were even considered “strong contenders” to sign the receiver. His health was an issue then, but that does not seem like a problem now.

