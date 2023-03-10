Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

The Chiefs should take a flyer on Marcus Davenport

I would, too.

After having a career year in 2021, Davenport fell off a cliff in 2022. To be fair, the former first-round pick was battling injuries — but it’s still pretty astonishing that he went from 9.5 sacks to 0.5 sacks.

Nonetheless, we know how much Chiefs general manager Brett Veach loves former first-round picks — and with the release of defensive Frank Clark, no one should be surprised if Davenport is brought in on a team-friendly one-year deal.

if the price isn’t right, I’m glad Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t being tagged

When the news first broke that the Chiefs wouldn’t apply the franchise tag to Brown, it may have come as a surprise. After all... he had been the starting left tackle for the Super Bowl champions.

But when you dug a little deeper, it wasn’t that surprising.

Look... both sides couldn’t agree before the season — and while the team accomplished its ultimate goal, you can argue that they did so in spite of Brown’s play; among tackles, he was among the league’s leaders in pressures allowed.

If Kansas City had tagged him, he would’ve made $20 million this season — a 120% increase over what he made in 2022. There’s still time to get an extension done — but it seems very unlikely at this point.

The Chiefs should trade for Derrick Henry

Don’t you love this time of the year?

It depends on what you value, but Chiefs fans must understand that as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the team will be rumored to be a landing spot whenever a big-name player is perceived to be available — whether it’s in free agency or through a trade.

Why?

One reason is that it can drive up the price tag for that player — since no one in the league wants Kansas City to get better. Another is that it’s good for website clicks whenever the Chiefs are reported to be in on a generational talent like Henry.

But there’s absolutely no way Veach is giving up all that capital for a running back — especially one who is knocking on 30 years old.

The Chiefs are perfectly fine with Isiah Pacheco on a rookie deal.

Either Skyy Moore or Justyn Ross will reach 1,000 yards in 2023

I love all the optimism surrounding wide receiver Justyn Ross — but until I see him taking part in OTAs, training camp and preseason, I simply can’t factor him into the team’s 2023 plans.

Now... Skyy Moore is a different story.

In his rookie campaign, Moore only totaled 250 receiving yards. While I expect his value to increase dramatically in Year 2, 1,000 yards still feels a little too rich for him.

Still... we have no idea how Kansas City’s receiver room will really look.

As of right now, the only guys under contract for next season are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Moore.

And the only guy you can comfortably say will get 1,000 yards is tight end Travis Kelce.