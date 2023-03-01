Arrowheadlines: MVS would like his former teammate to join him in Kansas City

The latest

The Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract last year, and now he’s trying to lure a former teammate to Kansas City. Wide receiver Allen Lazard, the former Iowa State star, is a free agent after finishing his fifth season with the Packers. Lazard and Valdes-Scantling know each other well, having played four seasons together in Green Bay. Valdes-Scantling retweeted a report about Lazard being a free agent and the Chiefs receiver wrote: “Pay the man ! Happy whatever way it go for you. But also come to KC.”

Lamar Jackson to the Jets New York Jets receive: Lamar Jackson and 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 124) Baltimore Ravens receive: Zach Wilson, 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), 2023 second-round pick (No. 43), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and 2025 second-round pick This offseason, Plans A through H for the Baltimore Ravens are likely built around retaining Lamar Jackson. But a trade still lingers as a possibility. The Ravens are expected to franchise-tag Jackson if they can’t agree with him on a long-term deal, according to Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson wants “a fully guaranteed deal in line with the five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley, while the Ravens “are balking at guaranteeing the full amount.” Should extension discussions reach an impasse, Baltimore may instead pivot to eyeing a Watson or Russell Wilson-type trade. The short version is multiple first-rounders and at least two more Day 1 or 2 picks. That enormous price should not scare away the New York Jets, who desperately need a franchise quarterback to bolster their offense and complement a high-quality defense. Meanwhile, third-year quarterback Zach Wilson could get a fresh start with new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Wilson on a rookie contract for at least two more years, Baltimore would also have the financial flexibility to bolster its skill-position corps in a way that it has failed to do for Jackson.

Jerick McKinnon Proposed team: Chiefs If anyone is destined to stay where they’re at, it’s probably McKinnon, who settled in as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to safety valve out of the backfield in 2022. His market probably won’t be wild going on 31 with an injury history, but Kansas City should value his presence as a continued mentor for Isiah Pacheco, and he’s been public about his desire to stick around as well.

31 - Jalin Hyatt Tennessee · WR · Junior Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a knack for turning pass catchers into stars. Hyatt’s speed and explosiveness could make him a big-play machine in Kansas City.

31. Kansas City Chiefs Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia The Chiefs could lose both tackles this offseason, with Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie hitting free agency. I think they are more likely to get a long-term deal done with Brown, though. That means they might not have the cap space to give Wylie a raise, instead looking toward the draft for his replacement. Jones is a little more raw than the top tackles in this class — he started 19 games for Georgia — but he’s a mauler who didn’t allow a sack last season. He has great feet and could move over to the right side for Kansas City. If general manager Brett Veach wants to add a wideout here, Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) is the guy to know. He’s a deep threat with outstanding vertical speed — he could run in the 4.2-second range in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Chiefs coaches marvel at new KCI terminal on way to NFL combine | 41 KSHB

Both Merritt and Frazier were already impressed with the new terminal. “It’s unbelievable,” Merritt told KSHB 41 anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness. “It’s so clean, it’s a whole lot different than the old airport, I can tell you that. This is beautiful.” Frazier and Merritt, who have certainly had their fair share of flights and airport visits over the years, already see an upgrade over the old terminal. “People are gonna be really excited to see (the new terminal) when they get a chance,” Frazier said.

During his annual session at the NFL scouting combine, team executive Duke Tobin refuted any notion that the team could be interested in shopping the standout receiver this offseason. The team’s longtime director of player personnel said teams haven’t presented any offers, and if they did, trading Higgins wasn’t a thought. “If they want a receiver, go find your own,” Tobin said Tuesday. “In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

The Buccaneers are planning to release the veteran running back when the new league year begins on March 15, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source. Pelissero adds that Fournette has $2 million fully guaranteed left on his contract and another $2 million would’ve become fully guaranteed on March 19. Fournette’s release allows Tampa to spread the cap hit. Those numbers derive from the three-year deal Fournette signed this time last year after exploring free agency. Fournette’s reported release comes on the same day Bucs general manager Jason Licht expressed his belief the veteran was “still a three-down back in this league.”

Chiefs Offseason: The positions where the team does NOT have significant needs

Linebacker: The cornerstones are set — starting with Nick Bolton, who is among the league’s most proficient tacklers and is a recent Super Bowl hero. His teammate Willie Gay Jr. brings a different level of athleticism and playmaking ability when he’s on the field. Then there is up-and-comer Leo Chenal, who began working his way into the lineup late in the year — and made some really promising plays in the postseason. Restricted free agent Darius Harris could return as a reserve player — joining second-year undrafted free agent Jack Cochrane, who was a valuable special-teamer in 2022. For the coming year, it’s difficult to see the team making a significant investment in the defense’s second level.

This team, this season, this championship… this one was for you Lenny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b8r66TGRGn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2023

