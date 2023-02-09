Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, as voted upon by the Associated Press and announced at the NFL Honors ceremony held Thursday evening at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mahomes, 27, received 48 of 50 possible votes from Associated Press voters to win the award. Having already become the Chiefs’ only MVP-winner during the 2018 season, Mahomes adds the distinction of being a two-time award winner to his extensive list of accomplishments.
Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills each received single votes.
Unlike with his previous award, however, Mahomes was not in attendance. He remains deep in preparation with his teammates for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday. In lieu of in-person acceptance, the superstar appeared via a recorded message.
“First, I want to thank God for giving me this platform — and putting so many amazing people around me to help support this dream I’ve had since I was a little kid... To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling, and my son Bronze — this crazy life that we are living means nothing without you all, keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day. No matter how I feel coming home, you all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with you all. Thank you for always being the for me, through my good times and my bad. Love you all.
“To my family — my mom, my dad, my brother and sister — thank you for supporting me every day and telling since I was a little kid to follow my dreams.
“To the Chiefs organization — Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff, and most of all my teammates — I would never be standing here today without you all. Every day — giving everything that we have together — to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”
