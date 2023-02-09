Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, as voted upon by the Associated Press and announced at the NFL Honors ceremony held Thursday evening at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mahomes, 27, received 48 of 50 possible votes from Associated Press voters to win the award. Having already become the Chiefs’ only MVP-winner during the 2018 season, Mahomes adds the distinction of being a two-time award winner to his extensive list of accomplishments.

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills each received single votes.

This is for #ChiefsKingdom



See y’all this weekend. pic.twitter.com/GaPdfXtY4K — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 10, 2023

Unlike with his previous award, however, Mahomes was not in attendance. He remains deep in preparation with his teammates for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday. In lieu of in-person acceptance, the superstar appeared via a recorded message.