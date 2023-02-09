Chiefs vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: L’Jarius Sneed added to the report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee -- LP - - Trey Smith G Ankle FP FP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP FP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring LP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Shoulder FP FP - -

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Jurgens C Hip/Rest LP LP - - Jason Kelce C Rest - LP - - Landon Dickerson G Elbow/Rest FP LP - - Isaac Seumalo G Rest - LP - - Lane Johnson OT Groin/Rest LP LP - - A.J. Brown WR Rest - LP - - Britain Covey WR Hamstring - LP - - Fletcher Cox DE Rest - LP - - Brandon Graham DE Rest - LP - - Josh Sweat DE Rest - LP - - Avonte Maddox CB Toe/Rest LP LP - - James Bradberry CB Rest - LP - - Darius Slay CB Rest - LP - - Robert Quinn DE Foot FP FP - -

Some notes

The Chiefs had to be feeling good on Wednesday. All but one player on the current 53-man roster was a full participant. The limited player was wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring).

Now, they must be feeling even better. Toney was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. During Monday's "Opening Night" media availability, Toney said he was "definitely playing" in Sunday's game.

While the Chiefs placed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) on the injury report with a limited designation on Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added some context, reporting that Sneed "should be OK." Sneed cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Super Bowl practice week.

Taking away all the "rest" designations (which usually indicate that the given player will be good to go), the Eagles had one change on Thursday: wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) was added to the report as limited.

. As the Chiefs conducted a rather difficult practice on Thursday, it seems the Eagles opted to go with a lighter, less serious workout.

