On Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs released their first official injury report of Super Bowl LVII week. The AFC Champion Chiefs take on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFL title.

There were questions surrounding several players — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) — entering the week, but all three players received a full designation, a good sign for their availability.

The only player of concern to receive a limited designation was wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who hurt his hamstring in the AFC title game.

Speaking publicly on Thursday morning — the final time he’ll face reporters before the game — head coach Andy Reid sounded fairly optimistic about the possibility the receiver plays.

“He did everything [Wednesday] that was planned for him to do, but he’s got more [Thursday] and we’ll see. We’ll see how he does. But he was spirited [Wednesday] and running around like crazy, so we’ll see how it works out [Thursday].”

Toney had 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns on offense this season — and he is also special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s choice to be the primary punt returner. If Toney cannot go, it’s likely that rookie wideout Skyy Moore would be Kansas City’s choice on special teams.

The Chiefs will release their second official injury report of the week at some point Thursday. We’ll have it here at Arrowhead Pride.