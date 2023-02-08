Chiefs vs. Eagles Wednesday injury report: Kadarius Toney limited in practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Ankles
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Eagles
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Hip/Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Lane Johnson
|OT
|Groin/Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Toe/Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Robert Quinn
|DE
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs’ final injury report of the Super Bowl bye week showed four players — wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) — as non-participants in practice. In addition, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant. All of them — except for Toney — have been upgraded to full participants. Toney was listed as a limited participant. During Monday’s “Opening Night” media availability, Toney said he was “definitely playing” in Sunday’s game.
- The Eagles appear to be healthy, even as they list five players on the injury report. The three limited participants all come with a “rest” designation, which means they are likely to be OK. The other two players were full participants, which means they’re tracking to play on Sunday.
