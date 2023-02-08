 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Eagles Wednesday injury report: Kadarius Toney limited in practice

On Sunday, Kansas City meets Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring LP - - -
Trey Smith G Ankle FP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - -
Willie Gay LB Shoulder FP - - -

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Cam Jurgens C Hip/Rest LP - - -
Lane Johnson OT Groin/Rest LP - - -
Avonte Maddox CB Toe/Rest LP - - -
Landon Dickerson G Elbow FP - - -
Robert Quinn DE Foot FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs’ final injury report of the Super Bowl bye week showed four players — wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) — as non-participants in practice. In addition, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant. All of them — except for Toney — have been upgraded to full participants. Toney was listed as a limited participant. During Monday’s “Opening Night” media availability, Toney said he was “definitely playing” in Sunday’s game.
  • The Eagles appear to be healthy, even as they list five players on the injury report. The three limited participants all come with a “rest” designation, which means they are likely to be OK. The other two players were full participants, which means they’re tracking to play on Sunday.

In This Stream

Against Eagles, Chiefs seeking third-ever Super Bowl victory

View all 55 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride