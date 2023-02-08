Chiefs vs. Eagles Wednesday injury report: Kadarius Toney limited in practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Ankle/Hamstring LP - - - Trey Smith G Ankle FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankles FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Wrist FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - - Willie Gay LB Shoulder FP - - -

Eagles

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Jurgens C Hip/Rest LP - - - Lane Johnson OT Groin/Rest LP - - - Avonte Maddox CB Toe/Rest LP - - - Landon Dickerson G Elbow FP - - - Robert Quinn DE Foot FP - - -

Some notes