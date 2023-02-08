Speaking on Wednesday morning during the team’s Super Bowl LVII press conference session in Phoneix, our Pete Sweeney caught Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark speaking about building a dynasty — like just-retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

If you keep it real, look at all the wins we’ve got. Nobody wants to see a team like that.

I remember being like a kid in school — and watching the Patriots win so much. And being like, ‘Dang somebody beat ‘em!’ It’s not even about if I like [Brady] or not, it’s just the fact that I’m like, ‘They always are winning’ — you know what I mean?

It’s sort of that thing — that competitive edge that we all built as athletes against Tom Brady. People love Tom Brady — ‘Go Blue, baby!’ — but at the end of the day, he’s a winner. He’s built up his repertoire to win games — and to be, ultimately, a winner. He builds dynasties and he wins football games. [He’s] arguably the greatest winner in our sport as the quarterback.

So at the end of the day, these are the things that you gotta take heed to when you are the team that guys want to beat — when your team, everybody’s looking at like, ‘Man, they get the favor’ and everybody loves them. They’re the fan favorite.

At the end of the day, man, we’re the Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom, baby!