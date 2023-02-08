After the Kansas City Chiefs were decimated by injuries during their 23-20 AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, reports on player availability for Super Bowl LVII have mostly trended positive.

Speaking before Wednesday’s practice at Arizona State University, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that all players on the team’s 53-man roster would be expected to participate.

While no one expects Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be at risk of missing Sunday’s game, questions remain about his effectiveness as he recovers from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the 27-20 Divisional Round victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reid has been happy with what he has seen thus far.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” the coach remarked. “We had a fast practice a couple of days ago, and he moved well. He can really do just about everything — at least everything in the game plan that we’ve asked him to do. I think he’ll be fine today.”

After a week of recovery, Mahomes was able to play the entire game against the Bengals. The face of the league admitted on Wednesday that he does not know exactly how the ankle will respond — but expects the pain to be more manageable with the extra time off.

“I don’t think you’ll know exactly until you get to game day,” Mahomes explained. “I’m definitely in a better spot. I definitely can move around better than I was moving two weeks ago.

“It’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab — and get as close as I can to 100% — and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit of extra when I’m on the field. It’s going to be definitely better — more mobile. I’ll be able to move around a little better for sure. We’ll see on game day how close to 100% I can be.”