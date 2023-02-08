Chiefs’ Wednesday press appearances at Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl Week continued for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona — one day closer to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this Sunday evening at 5:30 Arrowhead Time.

The Chiefs’ practice sessions are taking take place at Arizona State University, while the Eagles will use the Arizona Cardinals’ practice facility; both are located in Tempe. From Wednesday through Friday, a pool reporter will be allowed to observe each practice session — and each team will issue an injury report for that day’s practice. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr has been designated as the pool reporter for Kansas City’s practices.

Here, we have social media reports from Kansas City’s Wednesday press conferences.

We expected to hear from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, right tackle Andrew Wylie, defensive end Frank Clark, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., tight end Travis Kelce, placekicker Harrison Butker, defensive tackles Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders and left guard Trey Smith — and other players, too.

There will be one more press session on Thursday. It will also begin at 9 a.m. Arrowhead Time.