During a Tuesday media appearance for Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave some insight about a story his father recently told in an interview with a Chicago radio station about the leadup to the 2017 NFL Draft. The elder Mahomes had stated that the Chicago Bears had told his son that he was coming to the Windy City.

“They told him they were going to draft him,” Mahomes Sr. said. “We thought he was going to be the third pick overall and go to Chicago. He had a great meeting when he went there and liked all the guys that were doing the stuff there and thought he was going to be a Bear.

Speaking to reporters during a Super Bowl LVII press conference on Tuesday, the younger Mahomes clarified what took place.

Here's #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes setting the record straight about him and the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/46ZwK8rQZQ — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 7, 2023

“My dad took it a little far,” said the Kansas City quarterback. “It wasn’t that I thought the Bears were going to draft me — but I was told that if they drafted a quarterback, that I would be the quarterback that they drafted. “[My dad] acted like they were going to draft me for sure in that interview — and I don’t know if it was that serious.”

Mahomes then said that despite his father’s assertions, Kansas City was where he wanted to be all along.

“I wanted to get drafted here — to the Kansas City Chiefs — and I think it’s well- documented that I wanted to get drafted here.”

So according to Mahomes, the Bears actually lied to him twice. The first time was when they said that if they took a quarterback, he was their guy. The second time was when they said they were not taking a quarterback — and they ended trading up to take Mitch Trubisky,

Shame on you, Chicago! And also... thank you!