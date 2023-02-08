Arrowheadlines: A record number of bets expected to be placed on Super Bowl 57

The latest

Survey - Record 50.4 million adults to bet $16B on Super Bowl | ESPN

A record 50.4 million adults in the United States — roughly 20% of the population — are expected to combine to bet approximately $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII, according to survey results released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association. The number of expected Super Bowl bettors is up 61% from last year’s survey and is equivalent to how many adults in the U.S. participate in running. Kansas, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts have launched online sports betting since the last Super Bowl. The $16 billion wagered on Sunday’s game between the favored Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is more than double last year’s estimates. The wagering totals include bets made with legal sportsbooks, illegal bookmakers or casually among friends.

Chiefs will wear four decals on back of helmets in Super Bowl | The Kansas City Star

That Super Bowl LVII logo is being placed on the left side of the back of the Chiefs’ helmets. Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright shared a look at that sticker and three others that will be on the back of player helmets. Next to the Super Bowl logo will be the 16 decal the Chiefs have had on their helmets this season in honor of former quarterback Len Dawson, who died in August. The NFL shield is on the familiar right side. With the Super Bowl LVII logo added to the helmet, the U.S. flag is being moved from the left to the back center of the helmet.

2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs win thriller over Eagles to pick up second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons | CBS Sports

Trying to pick the winner in this game is like trying to pick between left Twix and right Twix. These teams are so evenly matched that I’m almost inclined to pick a tie, but I’m not going to do that, because then I’d be the laughingstock of the internet and we all know how much I hate being the laughingstock of the internet. The early version of the NFL script says that the Eagles are going to win 37-34...

The Super Bowl script was leaked pic.twitter.com/DI8JlKQtkj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 5, 2023

... However, as everyone knows, the NFL never sticks with the early version of the script. Nope, they do a total rewrite five days before the game and I think Chiefs fans are going to like the new script. SUPER BOWL LVII PICK: Chiefs 27-24 over Eagles.

Protester Arrested After Scaling Phoenix Skyscraper Ahead of Super Bowl 57 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The eyes of the football world are upon Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and one anti-abortion protester took advantage of that attention by climbing a 40-story building in Phoenix. TMZ Sports noted Maison DesChamps, who is known for similar stunts, climbed the building Tuesday without the help of ropes or safety equipment. He was taken into custody when he reached the top. A number of spectators watched the proceedings unfold from the streets below.

Update on skyscraper-climbing man in Phoenix: He made it to the top. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VjXpLYOQtS — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

“This is not the place or the time to do this,” city officials said, per John Tanet of 12 News Phoenix. “This is extremely dangerous.”

2023 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 100 players set to enter free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

35. WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Contract Projection: Three years, $36 million ($12M per year); $24.5 million total guaranteed Smith-Schuster signed an incentive-laden, one-year deal for 2022 that paid him close to nothing in base value but included a ton of upside that he took major advantage of down the stretch. Smith-Schuster earned an additional $1.5 million with his 78 receptions, another $1.5 million with his 933 receiving yards and another $1.5 million for playing more than 65% of offensive snaps. His $3.25 million base value deal is already at $7.75 million with room for $2 million more if he’s a full participant in the AFC championship game and Super Bowl. Entering his seventh NFL season, Smith-Schuster will still be just 26 years old for the majority of the 2023 campaign. He’s tough over the middle of the field and takes a handful of big shots each season, which is certainly not ideal but never causes him to hear footsteps and alligator-arm tough catches with a defender bearing down on him. While he’s likely not going to get a huge multi-year deal, he could be the primary benefactor of a very weak free-agent class at wide receiver, representing one of the better options with a high floor.

Chiefs Announce Engelbert Strauss as Franchise’s First Multi-Year Partner in Germany | The Mothership

“We would like to welcome Engelbert Strauss to Chiefs Kingdom and are thrilled to have them joining us as our first multi-year partner in Germany,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Engelbert Strauss is a family-run company who has focused on craftsmanship for more than 70 years, who knows and understands their core consumer and their needs, and who has an appreciation for innovation and sustainability. We look forward to working with them as we continue to grow our brand and fanbase in Germany.” Based in Biebergemünd, Hesse, Germany, and specializing in workwear, safety gear and personal protective equipment, Engelbert Strauss has been provided the use of the Chiefs IP for marketing and advertising purposes, digital and social media assets on Chiefs owned and operated German platforms, experiential opportunities, as well as access to NFL Germany games and hospitality opportunities through its agreement with the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2023: Ranking the top impending free agents playing in Eagles-Chiefs showdown | CBS Sports

11. RB Jerick McKinnon (Chiefs) McKinnon has revitalized his career with the Chiefs as a pass-catching back, having six consecutive games with a receiving touchdown (nine touchdowns during the stretch). He finished with a career-high 56 catches for 512 yards with nine touchdowns on the season and provides value as a pass blocker in the backfield. The 30-year-old McKinnon seems like a perfect fit to stay in Kansas City.

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Buccaneers select Tom Brady’s successor | NFL.com

30 - Kansas City Chiefs Derick Hall Auburn · Edge · Senior Hall has startling power as a bull rusher. Quarterbacks will feel like the pocket is caving in on them, with George Karlaftis and Hall mashing forward on passing downs.

Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers to consider future during darkness retreat | ESPN

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he will embark on a four-day/four-night “darkness retreat” soon after the Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” Rodgers said. “And then after that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision.” Rodgers said he has not decided if he will play in 2023, whether that’s with the Packers or another team, amid reports that he is on the trading block. “For sure; it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Rodgers said of retirement. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward

Sources - 49ers hiring ex-Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as DC | ESPN

In commencing his search for Ryans’ replacement, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear last week that he was hoping to maintain continuity on a defense that has consistently ranked near the top of the league in recent seasons. “I love our defense,” Shanahan said last week. “I’m trying to get something where we don’t have to turn much over. I would love to keep our same staff, so I’m going to talk to some guys on our staff. I’m going to talk to some guys outside of our staff and hopefully whichever way we decide to go, whether we bring in a new guy or not, that it’s someone who can work with who we have and what we’ve accomplished here. Because I love the scheme that we run and I feel the foundation we have on the D-line, at linebacker, at corner, at safety, I think our players fit very well in it too, so I’m hoping to find someone who fits with us personalitywise and schemewise.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Eagles: How Kansas City could steal a Super Bowl LVII game plan from the Colts | Arrowhead Pride

Single-high coverages

Colts were willing to play a ton of man (C1/C3, some C4), and Hurts has such a heavy tendency to throw passes outside the numbers repeatedly.



If he sees man, he's going to work backside to AJ or Devonta. His arm is great and those guys are amazing, but there's opportunities man pic.twitter.com/zF8EsGrave — Nate Christensen (@natech32) February 7, 2023

Against Philadelphia, Indianapolis primarily played Cover 1 and Cover 3 coverages. In these two approaches, boundary cornerbacks have largely the same responsibilities. The Eagles consistently attack these coverages by throwing passes outside the numbers. Hurts loves throwing to the back side of a passing concept against Cover 1, trusting wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to win outside the numbers. Both guys are talented enough to do that — but the Indianapolis cornerbacks were eventually able to drive these comeback routes enough that it was hard for Philadelphia to move the ball. They also got physical with the downfield Go routes, forcing tight-window throws that almost no quarterback can complete. The Chiefs should play a fair amount of man coverage. They can drop their safety or blitz, but the Eagles’ answers to those moves won’t change; they’ll repeatedly call these outside-the-numbers throws. If Kansas City’s cornerbacks can stop them, that will significantly limit Philadelphia’s passing game.

A tweet to make you think

The Kelce family has set the tone for the build-up to Super Bowl 57. It's been so pleasant watching two clubs acting with so much class and respect for each other, unlike last week's trash-talking.



I'm sure the trash talk will come — but it'll be on the field where it belongs. — Tom Childs (@tomchilds56) February 7, 2023

