Speaking to reporters at the beginning of the team’s Tuesday press conference session in Phoenix, Arizona, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had several encouraging injury updates as the team continues its preparations to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

On the team’s final bye week injury report released last Friday, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) were said to have been held out of practice.

Since then, Hardman was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list — and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve to the roster.

According to Reid, every player now on the roster participated in practice on Monday.

“I don’t have any injuries to update you on,” said Reid. “We’re all doing well there. So everybody practiced yesterday. Looks like we’ll do the same today.”

During Monday night’s “Opening Night” press appearance, Sneed told reporters he had passed the league’s concussion protocol.

“It’s great to have him back,” said Reid of the cornerback. “He did get out of protocol there — pass it — and he’s doing well. So he’ll be back working.”

On Monday night, Toney announced to reporters that he is “definitely playing” in Sunday’s game. Reid confirmed that both Toney and Smith-Schuster had also practiced on Monday.

“They’ll go again today,” said Reid. “They look good. We’ll see how it goes the rest of the week.”

The head coach said much the same thing about Edwards-Helaire, who could conceivably push running back Ronald Jones off Sunday’s game-day roster.

“We’ll practice him this week — and just see where we’re at,” noted Reid. “Jones has done a good job for us, too, so we’ll just see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back, for sure.”

Reid also revealed the team’s practice plans for the rest of the week.

“Today will be the easy day,” he explained. “Then we’ve got three days that are a little tougher. We’ll see where they’re at. Yesterday we were able to put the pads on — go in pads — and get some work done there. The guys hadn’t had them on for a week.”

Finally, Reid spoke about the high-ankle sprain suffered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first quarter of the Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%,” remarked Reid, “but the training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it would be a tribute to both of them for Pat [to be] coming back for more [from] those guys cranking on him.”

Reid wanted to acknowledge the contributions made by the team’s assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer.

“Julie spent most of the time with him, rehabbing him,“ observed the head coach. “We’ve got all the latest, greatest stuff to use, technology-wise. He’s used it all.

“So he’s been able to make these jumps where he can actually function and play in a game. It’s pretty remarkable.”

We won’t have the next official injury report until Wednesday afternoon. At that time, we could learn that some of these players had been limited participants in practice. Still, after last week’s report showed that multiple players didn’t practice at all, Tuesday’s news was encouraging.