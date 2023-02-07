Chiefs’ Tuesday press appearances at Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl Week continued for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona — one day closer to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday evening.

The Chiefs’ practice sessions will take place at Arizona State University, while the Eagles will use the Arizona Cardinals’ practice facility; both are located in Tempe. From Wednesday through Friday, each team will issue an injury report for that day’s practice. A pool reporter will be allowed to observe each practice session. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr has been designated as the pool reporter for Kansas City’s practices.

Here, we’ll keep you updated with social media reports from Kansas City’s Tuesday press conferences.

On Tuesday, we expect head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Juan Thornhill, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, running back Jerick McKinnon, cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and George Karlaftis, center Creed Humprey and punter Tommy Townsend to be available for questions.

There will be additional media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Each of those will begin at 9 a.m. Arrowhead Time.