Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Episode 26: ‘The Donna and Ed Episode’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — have a podcast called “New Heights.” The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio neighborhood in which they grew up. New episodes drop each Wednesday.

On Monday, the Kelce brothers dropped Episode 26 — in which they interview their parents Ed and Donna Kelce, pressing them to choose which son they love more, admit who they will be rooting for in the Super Bowl and explain what it takes to raise two NFL superstars.

It’s a fun listen — and a great lead-up to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

1. Should Donna do the opening coin flip?

There is currently a petition making the rounds on Change.org, proposing that Donna Kelce handle the opening coin toss of Sunday’s game. In Monday’s episode, the brothers told their mom they support the idea.

“Did you know, mom,” asked Travis, “that there is a petition going out trying to get you to be the honorary coin flip? For the start of the Super Bowl?

“Mom, have you ever coin-flipped?”

As this writing, the petition for the Donna Kelce coin flip has garnered over 172,000 signatures. That’s more than the population of Kansas City, Kansas.

Donna said that she’s seen the petition, but that she doesn’t have prior experience with flipping a coin in a professional capacity.

Donna Kelce is officially IN on doing the #SBLVII coin toss! @JasonKelce @tkelce



Hey @NFL what do we gotta do to make this happen? pic.twitter.com/Hq7L9rqihf — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 6, 2023

“That’s my big concern, honestly,” said Jason. “I just don’t know… you’ve never done it, ever?”

“Here’s the thing,” replied Donna, “there are so many legends and people who have their blood, sweat, and tears on that field — and for a mom who’s never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for her to be.”

To Donna Kelce’s credit, last year's honorary coin flipper was groundbreaking female tennis star Billie Jean King, who took part in the festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into law. And let's be honest: Billie Jean King won 39 Grand Slam titles and spent her career fighting for gender equality in sports. So she’s... you know... kind of a tough act to follow.

2. What it’s like being the parent of an NFL player

A large portion of this podcast was devoted to what it’s like to raise two future NFL players. Here’s a news flash: other than just signing the boys up for just about every single sport they could, the Kelce brothers seem to have had a pretty normal upbringing, packed full of Capri Suns and Bagel Bites — which, according to Ed Kelce, is a nutritional meal.

As it turns out, Bagel Bites were a win for Ed Kelce. They are free of high-fructose corn syrup — but you wouldn’t exactly call it vegetable sauce, either.

Upset of the century that there’s no high fructose corn syrup in bagel bites @JasonKelce https://t.co/QGGV0S83rR — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 7, 2023

Things were a little bit more serious when Donna Kelce she reflected on the challenges that parents face when their kids leave the nest — except her kids are celebrities, so it’s like her experience is on steroids.

“When you get to the NFL,” said Donna, “your children are adults. They’re dating people, They’re married to people. They have their own children. And as much as they like to see you every once in a while, they don’t want you there 24/7. So the one thing that I miss the most is just being able to talk to you. It feels like when you left the house, I didn’t know that you would be gone forever.

“I think that’s the hardest part. I think you guys have found out, too — especially with the podcast — that you’ve been able to talk to each other more. You’re so wrapped up — and the NFL is so demanding on a daily basis — that there are sacrifices that have to be made.”

You devote some of the best years of your life to raising, caring for, and shaping your kids. Then release them into the world, hoping you did a good job — good enough that they don’t end up back in your basement at the age of 37, demanding that you cook them some meatloaf.

I don’t think Donna Kelce has to worry about this happening any time soon — unless Travis just wants to show up in the offseason for a few days to crush a few home-cooked meals.

In related news, Donna Kelce surprised her boys with some freshly baked cookies on stage during the Super Bowl’s “Opening Night.”

3. Ed Kelce knows which son he’s talking to first after the game

Ed Kelce refused to pick sides. He wouldn't tell his sons which team he is rooting for — or even which team he thinks will win. But he was very forthright about which son he’s going to seek out once the game is over.

“Probably the loser,“ he said. “Somebody’s going to feel pretty crummy. And I want to be with them initially.”

"I'm on the most popular podcast in sports, I've already f---ing won!"



Join @JasonKelce & @tkelce for one of our funniest, and most wholesome episodes yet



The Mom & Dad Episode ft. Donna and Ed Kelce premieres now: https://t.co/PdIAE0rOS3 pic.twitter.com/UrOIxzw8nh — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 6, 2023

It’s a smart way to look at it — to make sure you’re there in a moment of great disappointment. The winner will be surrounded by teammates and confetti — while there is no time more lonely than when we have failed to achieve our dreams. If there was ever a moment a man needed his father, that’s it.