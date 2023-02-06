 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kadarius Toney says he’s ‘definitely playing’ in Sunday’s game

The dynamic receiver made a confident statement on Monday night.

By Ron Kopp Jr.
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver group was hoping to get some of its injured players back as they prepare for Super Bowl LVII, which will be held this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

After bad news about veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman going to injured reserve on Monday afternoon, a natural replacement for his skillset appeared on Monday night.

USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon reported that wide receiver Kadarius Toney confirmed he would be playing in Sunday’s NFL championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That comes after Toney injured his ankle while cutting hard in the open field early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Toney missed all of last week’s team practices in Kansas City before the team traveled to Phoenix on Sunday. In the final bye week injury report released on Friday, Toney was listed was given an estimated game status of questionable.

