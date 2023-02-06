On “Opening Night” for Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had some very good news.

In the AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Sneed started what turned out to be a long string of Kansas City injuries when he left the contest during the first defensive series. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Speaking from the festivities in Arizona, Sneed revealed that he cleared the league’s concussion protocol earlier on Monday — and will play Sunday.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed says he cleared the concussion protocol today. He’s ready to play in Super Bowl LVII pic.twitter.com/asaREjV9Me — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 7, 2023

While Sneed did not practice during the bye week between the conference championship round and the Super Bowl, he was seen on the field for team warmups — implying progress through the protocol. Sneed was estimated as questionable in the final bye week injury report on Friday.

Though rookie cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams each intercepted a pass while filling in for the third-year starter, Sneed’s return will be welcomed against a stacked Philadelphia Eagles roster. The versatile defensive back finished the season with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. As one of the league’s best secondary blitz weapons, he also added 3.5 sacks.