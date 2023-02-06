Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt says this Super Bowl is different than LIV

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, local media personality Darren Smith caught up with Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt during the NFL’s “Opening Night” event in Phoenix on Monday night, speaking with him about the journey from Super Bowl LIV to this year’s NFL championship.

Here’s my interview at the NFL Opening Night with Chiefs CEO & Chairman Clark Hunt, who told me he was surprised and appreciative that I was the only local media member who actually asked him for an interview before (and after) they made it to the Super Bowl. #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/FRdxhUvZtI — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithWHB) February 7, 2023

“There’s something about a long journey that makes the destination really special,” said Hunt. “But this year, we have the perspective of the last couple of years when we had a chance and we let it slip out of our hands. I think that’s really one of the motivating factors — not only this week, but throughout the season for Patrick, Andy, and the squad.”

Hunt is proud that his team has reached the championship game for the third time in four seasons.

“Attaining consistent success in the NFL is one of the most difficult things to do,” he noted, “because the league rules are engineered to make that really challenging — whether it’s the salary cap or drafting lower. If you are one of the winning teams, it’s definitely very hard to do. “But I think it really starts with the culture. You’ve got to have the right culture in your building and your leaders are the ones that make that happen. For us, that starts — of course — with Andy Reid, but it also includes Brett Veach and Mark Donovan. Those three guys are really on the same page. And then in the locker room, it includes Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and some of the other team leaders who’ve been with us for a few years.”

Hunt believes that Mahomes has already set himself apart from the NFL’s other leaders.

“If I had to pick one thing,” said Hunt of Mahomes’ best qualities, “it would be his character. He really is a humble human being who tries to treat everybody with respect. We need more leaders like that — not only in the NFL but elsewhere as well.”

On Sunday, Kansas City will be trying for their second Super Bowl win in four seasons.