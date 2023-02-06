 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts first two Black quarterbacks starting in same Super Bowl

No matter who wins, Kansas City’s game against Philadelphia on Sunday will be in the history books.

By MauriceElston
NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night Cheryl Evans-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday, becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl.

Both quarterbacks — each of them a captain of their team — spoke about it during the league’s “Opening Night” media event on Monday night in Phoenix.

“It lays the foundation for what’s to come,” said Hurts. “So many kids that have been told to change their position now know that it can be done.”

“It’s an historical moment,” said Mahomes, “and to be a part of it with two historical football teams?

“So many people have laid the foundation before. And to be playing with a guy like Jalen — who I know is doing it the right way? It’s going to be a special moment — that I hope lives on forever.”

Both quarterbacks understand the context of this moment — and what it means for them, their peers and the kids who look up to them. But Super Bowl LVII will also be an exciting game from two great quarterbacks.

