Donna Kelce brings cookies to Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

The ‘Kelce Bowl’ is officially underway, with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce squaring off in Super Bowl LVII. During “Opening Night” on Monday night, they were being interviewed by NFL Network’s Michael Irvin when they got a surprise from a special woman in their lives.

The Kelce Brothers share the stage on #SuperBowlLVII Opening Night!



Their mother Donna Kelce walked onto the stage, bringing out Tupperware containers full of cookies to give her sons some relief — and fuel — for a very busy night full of interviews.

Mother Kelce is also a possible option to do the coin toss before the game, according to a petition mentioned by Irvin. If that does come true, Jason Kelce will be a part of the preparation.

“If mom is doing the coin toss, we’re going to have to coach her up a little bit. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her flip a coin, but it would be a pretty incredible moment.”

As for Donna Kelce’s strategy during a game that features a reason to root for both sides, she made it simple.