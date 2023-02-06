LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs appear at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles begin their interactions with the world’s media leading up to Super Bowl LVII, which will take place this Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Once a daytime event called “Media Day” at the beginning of Super Bowl Week, the initial press conferences are now part of an event called “Opening Night” that takes place on Monday evening — and is carried live on NFL Network.

After each team is introduced, its head coach, quarterback and a selection of other players and coaches appear in simultaneous 60-minute press conferences. As the designated home team, the Eagles did their pressers first. After a session featuring representatives from both teams, the Chiefs are expected to begin their media sessions at 9 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here we’re keeping track of everything that’s happening at the Footprint Center in Phoenix through social media posts.