The Kansas City Chiefs have begun Super Bowl LVII week in Arizona with a roster move, activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The team announced the move on its official Twitter account.

To make room for Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, ending his season. Last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he doubted Hardman would be available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid added that Hardman pushed himself to play in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he recorded two catches for 10 yards. Hardman, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, finished the 2022 season with 29 touches for 328 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in eight games played. A midseason pelvis injury cost him the second half of his season and the Chiefs’ Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire rushed 71 times for 302 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, adding 17 catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The Chiefs replaced Edwards-Helaire with rookie Isiah Pacheco as the early down back ahead of the club’s Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers, cutting into his snap count. Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle spain in the team’s Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The running back has been participating in practice over the last three weeks.

The Chiefs now reserve the option to have Edwards-Helaire active for the Super Bowl. Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Ronald Jones and fullback Mike Burton round out the room.