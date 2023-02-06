The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is filled with many intriguing storylines and connections between the two franchises.

Let’s start where everyone does, with the Kelce-connected “New Heights Bowl and the “Andy Reid Bowl.”

Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, and head coach Andy Reid will become the fifth coach in NFL history to face his former team in the Super Bowl.

After a 14-year (1999-2012) stint in the same role with the Eagles, Reid has enjoyed much success with the Chiefs. He’s added a Lombardi Trophy to his Hall of Fame resume and has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Since coming to Kansas City, Reid has constructed his coaching staff with a Philadelphian flair. Many of the assistant coaches and executives he worked with in Philadelphia have joined him in Kansas City, helping to usher in the golden era of Chiefs football.

Here is a list of Chiefs staff members with the time and role they served with the Eagles:

General manager Brett Veach - 2004-07 coaching intern; 2008-09 coaches’ assistant; 2010-12 scout

- 2003-09 Senior Vice President of Business Operations Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy - 1999 running back who played under Reid

On the opposing side is Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who has a history with the Chiefs. He was with the team from 2009-12, and in that time, served several roles, including offensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. Sirianni was a victim of the coaching staff and roster overhaul ushered in by Reid in his first year with the Chiefs.

While the Kelce brothers will not see the field simultaneously, Super Bowl LVII will pit former high school teammates against one another. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown were teammates at Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. They helped the Yellowjackets win the 2015 6A Mississippi state championship.

The Chiefs and Eagles franchises have seen success since 2013 when Reid was relieved of his duties with Philadelphia and came to Kansas City. Both teams have appeared in multiple Super Bowls, have rebuilt their rosters with young talent, and both appear to have bright futures.

These two franchises will forever be linked in history. And history will continue to be written on Sunday, February 12, as the two teams meet in the Super Bowl.