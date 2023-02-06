Arrowheadlines: Jalen Hurts is favorite to win Super Bowl MVP

The latest

21. LIV (54, 2019) Kansas City Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 K.C. ended its 50-year championship drought in style. MVP Patrick Mahomes rescued the Chiefs from their third consecutive double-digit deficit of that postseason, starting the fourth-quarterback comeback with his third-and-15 completion to WR Tyreek Hill on a spectacular 44-yard throw. RB Damien Williams’ pair of TDs late in the final period provided the coup de grâce.

Jalen Hurts +110 Can a dual-threat quarterback with a loaded supporting cast like Jalen Hurts win Super Bowl MVP? He sure can. Should we bet on him to do so at +110 odds? Not only do you have to essentially pick the winning team with that bet, but as we just discussed, quarterbacks win this award 55% of the time. I’d rather bet the Eagles’ money line at -125, considering how many of his teammates have a realistic path to a spike game. Patrick Mahomes +125 If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, there’s a high chance Patrick Mahomes is the driving force behind that outcome. That said, I’d rather bet the Chiefs’ money line at +110 than I would on betting Mahomes to be the game’s MVP at +125.

It was the Chiefs’ Week 1 44-21 throttling of the Cards that Baker cites as a clear indication Arizona wasn’t prepared for the season ahead following a disappointing training camp. “It started with the beginning of the season in training camp when we had a lot of injuries,” Baker told NFL.com on Saturday at Pro Bowl Games practice. “[Quarterback Kyler Murray] was sick. We didn’t really have a lot of players practicing and doing a lot during training camp, which then, of course, led to that kind of a s---show Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Jason Sudeikis The “Ted Lasso” star is a known Chiefs superfan. He attended Shawnee Mission West High School (the same school Paul Rudd attended) in Overland Park, Kansas. “Kansas City just is part of my soul. It’s where I’m from. It’s where I was raised, it’s where my folks live and where a lot of good and bad things have happened to me and many other people,” he said following an Emmy win for the comedy last year. As for Ted Lasso’s advice for the battered Chiefs: “More ice baths.”

Jason Sudeikis is the tunnel as the Chiefs come off the field after the win. pic.twitter.com/ulba30BSW9 — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) November 28, 2022

Dominant NFL brothers Not only are they going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII, but Travis and Jason Kelce are also arguably the best players at their respective positions in recent memory. Travis Kelce became the second all-time leader in playoff receiving yards (1,467) and playoff receiving touchdowns (15), trailing just Jerry Rice in both categories. On the flip side, Jason Kelce has been named a first-team All-Pro five times over his career. He is a mainstay for the Eagles as he looks to win his second Super Bowl.

But the revamped Pro Bowl Games resulted in greater intensity than recent years and the first NFC victory since the AFC vs. NFC format was reintroduced in 2017. In front of 58,331 fans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, the NFC won 35-33 in the reimagined event that now consists of a series of skills competitions and three separate flag football games. The flag games themselves were noticeably more competitive than the standard games of recent years, despite not being of the traditional tackle variety. The reduced risk of injury seemingly motivated players to go harder. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I think it turned out pretty well,” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. “It got very competitive at the end, and I think that’s what they wanted.”

The Cowboys agreed to part ways with previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week and owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays next season. Moore, meanwhile, joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” McCarthy said. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.” Schottenheimer, 49, spent last season as a consultant with the Cowboys, so he is familiar with the personnel. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ passing game coordinator under Urban Meyer in 2021 and previously worked for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, among other stops.

Moore’s first gaff came in week two against the Indianapolis Colts — when he muffed his first punt of the day with 13:57 left in the first quarter. Moore’s next muffed punt came four weeks later against the San Francisco 49ers. Clinging to a one-point lead with two minutes left in the first half, Moore dropped the kick, and 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III jumped on the ball recovering it at the Chiefs’ 12-yard line. Thankfully for the Chiefs, rookie cornerback Joshua Williams bailed out his teammate by intercepting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. By the time the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, the fans’ faith in Moore as a punt returner was dwindling. a Then this happened.

It wasn’t just the fans who wanted somebody else returning punts. Secretly, Moore didn’t like the pressure of letting his team down and even commented to people within the Chiefs organization that he wanted to be taken off punt returns. “He didn’t say it to me,” said Toub. “He said he said it to somebody else, but he said, ‘Don’t put me in there.’” Toub explained that the team had already started looking at different options by that point. “We took it to the limit,” said Toub. “I mean, basically on that, and that’s not why we didn’t put him in. We already had decided at that point he needed to sit down for a minute.”

