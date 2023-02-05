WATCH: Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Phoenix, Arizona to continue their preparations to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII — Kansas City’s third NFL championship appearance in four seasons.

Local reporters were on hand as the Chiefs departed from Kansas City International airport on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco gave us a look at the on-board mood.

Isiah Pacheco went live on IG just now… our boys are headed to Arizona!!! #SuperBowlLVII #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Mm9ZOnywOI — Lexi (@lexiosborne) February 5, 2023

At the other end, reporters were waiting for the team’s arrival at an Air National Guard base near Phoenix.

Awaiting the #Chiefs arrival 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Barry Goldwater Air National Guard Base. pic.twitter.com/vnZjVdo0Y5 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2023

What better time for a Mitch Holthus impression?

As usual... the flag was out on arrival!

#ChiefsKingdom Flag waving for the AFC Champions arrival. pic.twitter.com/QPjOWkzNKv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2023

Big Red came down the steps.

VIDEO: Andy Reid is first off the plane as #Chiefs arrive in Arizona for #SuperBowl @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/hP9eo9QTeO — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 5, 2023

Awaiting the team’s arrival... none other than former Kansas City running back Christian Okoye. Eric Allen was on hand to welcome Eagles players.

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the #Chiefs players greeted by Christian Okoye off the plane. pic.twitter.com/FqYUisVie3 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2023

Chiefs players were anxious to preserve the moment in pictures.

You can see Patrick Mahomes taking a selfie with Christian Okoye.#Chiefs pic.twitter.com/pvZWzf2Kz4 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 5, 2023

Christian Okoye on stopping to get a selfie with Patrick Mahomes as he got off the plane. “He’s the man, he’s the magic man.” #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/HsraprMmNI — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2023

Brought that drip to the desert pic.twitter.com/hio6kO25QE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2023

On Monday evening, the Chiefs and Eagles will participate in the annual Opening Night festivities, giving reporters from all over the world their first chance to interview the players.