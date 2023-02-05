 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City players are on the ground in Arizona.

By John Dixon
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Packers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Phoenix, Arizona to continue their preparations to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII — Kansas City’s third NFL championship appearance in four seasons.

Local reporters were on hand as the Chiefs departed from Kansas City International airport on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco gave us a look at the on-board mood.

At the other end, reporters were waiting for the team’s arrival at an Air National Guard base near Phoenix.

What better time for a Mitch Holthus impression?

As usual... the flag was out on arrival!

Big Red came down the steps.

Awaiting the team’s arrival... none other than former Kansas City running back Christian Okoye. Eric Allen was on hand to welcome Eagles players.

Chiefs players were anxious to preserve the moment in pictures.

On Monday evening, the Chiefs and Eagles will participate in the annual Opening Night festivities, giving reporters from all over the world their first chance to interview the players.

